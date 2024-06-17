Perfect Match season 2: Who is Xanthi Perdikomatis? Age, career, and more explored

Xanthi Perdikomatis, 28, is a model and reality TV star based in Boston. In addition to Perfect Match season 2, she was also part of The Circle season 5. With a huge fan following on various leading social media platforms, Xanthi is a popular figure. Her Instagram bio describes her as Greek, Chic, and Feminique. In addition to that, her bio also quotes:

"Family first, always."

It clearly describes how Xanthi Perdikomatis values her family. She believes in staying faithful to her cultural roots and is also passionate about her Greek culture.

She has 198k followers on Instagram, where she follows 868 people. According to her Instagram, Storm PR represents her.

Xanthi Perdikomatis: Age, career, and more details explored

Trending

Xanthi Perdikomatis, 28, was raised in Massachusetts and has a unique combination of Greek-Boston culture. With her significant presence in both the entertainment and fashion industries, she has been quite a celebrity. She is always active on various social media platforms and keeps in touch with her fans from across the world.

Xanthi shares her daily life along with interesting behind-the-shoot content with her followers. Her Instagram is full of various photo shoots and pictures from exciting places. She has been working with many high-profile brands and has been part of their campaigns.

After her appearance in The Circle, she became the brand ambassador for a popular fashion brand, Pretty Little Thing. Being an influencer, she has been associated with various essential social issues while promoting the brand itself.

Xanthi Perdikomatis in The Circle season 5

Xanthi Perdikomatis entered The Circle season 5 through catfishing. She presented herself as a preschool teacher and later as a 51-year-old dog trainer, Jennifer. Her profile was assigned to fellow teammate Brett Robinson. Through their strategic gameplay, both of them made it to the finale. They ended up in fifth place in The Circle.

For the Perfect Match season 2, Netflix describes her as someone who is:

"...looking to forge an authentic connection with a guy who can sweep her off her feet."

Her fans have been eager to learn about her journey throughout Perfect Match season 2. They have been wondering whether she finds an authentic connection with someone on the reality show.

Since Stevan chose Alara on Perfect Match, Xanthi went home. However, after her return to the villa, fans have been expecting to see more of her.

Xanthi Perdikomatis in Perfect Match season 2: Latest update

Recently released episodes of Perfect Match showcased the return of eliminated members. Xanthi was one of those returning members. Even though she didn’t come across any authentic connections, she indeed made a lot of friends on the show. Many fans have favored Xanthi and support her.

While the show mainly focuses on romantic relationships, Perfect Match season 2 has also witnessed many deep friendships. When Xanthi returned to the villa, she discussed things with Tolu regarding her partner Chris. She returned during the men’s mixer and joined the rest of the female cast members in the villa. She got a chance to have a conversation with Chris, who was paired with Tolu.

Later, when Chris denied the conversation, Xanthi stood by Tolu, as she had many times before this. Apart from this, she also supported Micah in episode 9 when he was upset after the Flip the Cup game.

Perfect Match season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.