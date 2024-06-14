Perfect Match season 2: Did Stevan choose Alara at the end of episode 7?

Stevan ended up choosing Alara at the end of Perfect Match season 2 episode 7, after he was sent on a date with Brittan. Episode 7 compatibility challenge winners, Kaz and Micah, decided to set him up on a blind date with Brittan from Too Hot to Handle. This left fans wondering if he would continue with Alara or move on with his new date.

According to Micah, Brittan was exactly Stevan's type, which made her choose her for him in the first place. Her sentiments were confirmed by Stevan when he said Brittan indeed was his type. His liking for Brittan made fans think that his relationship with Alara had dwindled, but Stevan proved them wrong by choosing to stick to his initial partner.

What went down between Stevan and Alara on Perfect Match season 2 episode 7?

Stevan and Alara were paired on episode 3 of Perfect Match by Kaz and Micah themselves, the same couple who set them up on new dates in episode 7. Stevan had chosen Alara over Xanthi, causing the latter to leave the house.

Stevan and Alara from the compatibility challenge they won (Image via Instagram/@alarataneri)

Ever since, Stevan and Alara have maintained great chemistry, not getting into fights or disagreements like some of the other couples did. They also won the compatibility challenge in episode 6, where couples had to fetch balls from the water to the beach, without using their hands.

With the power they earned, they chose to send Kaz and Chris on a date with Holly and Melinda respectively. While Micah and Kaz were in the boardroom in episode 7, Micah mentioned that she was sending Alara on a date out of resentment for sending Kaz on a date in the previous episode.

When Stevan was waiting for his date to arrive, he admitted to thinking about Alara. He said while he wanted to give it his everything to get to know Brittan better, he couldn't stop thinking about how Alara must be doing on her date with Nigel.

Alara, on the other hand, had the same sentiments. She said she was thinking about how Stevan's date must be going. Back at the Perfect Match villa, when Nick Lachey came to welcome the new entries into the villa, he asked Stevan how his date was. Stevan said it was great and that Brittan was also his type. This made Alara tear up and leave the room.

In a confessional, she admitted that she was getting emotional because she liked Stevan a lot. She also said that it was tough for her to hear that Stevan had an amazing date.

Seeing her cry, Stevan pulled her aside for a conversation and told her that he kissed Brittan on their date, which made fans think he was going to go for Brittan. Moments later he revealed that he was only joking and nothing of that sort happened between the two of them.

Alara kicked him and said she was going to slap him. They then kissed which made Stevan say, "It's almost as good as my kiss with Brittan", and got playfully slapped by Alara. As they kissed, the "Matched" sign appeared on the screen, confirming their choice to continue with each other.

Stevan and Alara are by far the strongest couple on Perfect Match season 2, alongside Harry and Jessica, who seem really sure about their partners and won't trade them for newcomers.

The finale episode of Perfect Match season 2 will come out on Friday, June 21, on Netflix.

