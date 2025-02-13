Private jets owned by Shark Tank star Mark Cuban: List explored

Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban commands a private jet collection valued in millions, with two active aircraft as of 2024. The investor, who holds a 27% stake in Dallas Mavericks and stars on ABC's Shark Tank, manages a Gulfstream GV and a Boeing 757. His initial aviation purchase followed the $5.7 billion sale of Broadcast.com to Yahoo in 1999.

As per Simple Flying, flight records from January through July 2024 reveal intensive usage, with the Gulfstream logging 97 flights for 186 hours and the Boeing 757 recording 71 flights totaling 133 hours. Both aircraft operate primarily from Dallas Love Field, serving routes to Nashville International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, and Boston Logan International Airport.

Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban maintains two private planes for business travel

Gulfstream GV

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban made his first aviation investment with a $40 million Gulfstream GV purchase in 1999, per Simple Flying. The aircraft, registered as N718MC, secured a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest internet-based transaction at that time. The jet arrived in 2004 with advanced specifications focused on business travel efficiency.

The cabin configuration spans three separate living zones with seating for 14 passengers. Interior amenities include a complete galley and private washroom. The aircraft maintains capabilities for non-stop flights from Dallas to most major cities.

Flight records show regular routes connecting Dallas Love Field with Nashville International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The jet serves Cuban's varied business interests while maximizing time management through direct flights and flexible scheduling.

Boeing 757

The Dallas Mavericks' dedicated Boeing 757 joined Shark Tank star's fleet in 2000. Originally delivered to Iberia in 1993, the aircraft, now registered as N801DM, underwent substantial modifications for NBA team requirements, per Simple Flying. The customized interior features specialized seating arrangements designed for professional basketball players exceeding seven feet in height.

The aircraft interior houses professional medical treatment facilities, training equipment, and meeting spaces. A 2006 upgrade added Blended Winglet Technology to improve range and reduce fuel consumption during long-distance team travel. The jet now flies approximately 600 hours annually, mainly transporting the Mavericks between Dallas and Western Conference cities.

The jet's registration N801DM maintains active status for team transport throughout the NBA season. Cuban accompanies the team during away games to monitor operations and ensure optimal travel conditions. During off-season periods, the aircraft serves charter clients requiring high-capacity seating arrangements.

Flight records highlight frequent service to Boston Logan International Airport alongside primary routes. The Boeing 757 contains dedicated coaching resources and connectivity systems for team strategy sessions during travel. The spacious cabin allows players to maintain physical conditioning with access to specialized exercise equipment.

Former Aircraft - Boeing 767-200

As per Simply Flying, Cuban previously operated a Boeing 767-200 through MLW Air, a company he co-founded in 2007. The aircraft carried registration N767MV and provided luxury charter services while occasionally supporting Mavericks' transportation needs. MLW Air designed custom cabin configurations for VIP clients ranging from sports teams to government officials.

The Boeing 767-200 featured multiple cabin zones suited for diverse passenger requirements. The aircraft conducted hundreds of charter flights under MLW Air operations from its base in Arizona. Flight activities continued until February 2021, when ownership transferred to Wyatt Aerospace, a company specializing in aircraft acquisitions.

Mark Cuban's other major assets

Shark Tank star also owns a 23,000-square-foot Dallas mansion in Preston Hollow, which was purchased in 1999 for $13 million, per Realtor.com. The residence spans seven acres and features a professional-grade basketball court, tennis court, and swimming pool. His commercial property holdings include stakes in two Dallas buildings.

The first investment centers on the Wilson Building in downtown Dallas. His second commercial property focuses on the Esquire Theater building. His media assets include Magnolia Pictures, a film distribution company started in 2001 for independent films and documentaries.

Cuban also held ownership of the Landmark Theaters chain which specialized in independent films. He was a founding partner of AXS TV, which began as HDNet in 2001 before rebranding in 2012, per Forbes. As of 2019, Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquired a majority stake in AXS TV, with Cuban retaining a minority position in the network.

Currently, the Shark Tank star is serving his last season as a permanent panelist in season 16.

Fans can catch Mark Cuban in Shark Tank season 16 which airs on ABC network.

