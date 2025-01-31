What's inside Shark Tank star Mark Cuban's $19 million Dallas Mansion? Details explored

Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban owns a mansion in Preston Hollow, Dallas. Spanning over 22,000 square feet, the French chateau-style estate was purchased for $13 million in 1999. The property is currently valued at $19 million, according to Home First Haven. Cuban bought this property after selling Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion. The house includes multiple garages, a resort-style swimming pool, and multiple terraces.

Despite its size, the Shark Tank star maintains the property with minimal staff, employing only a weekday nanny while the family handles their own cooking and daily activities. The mansion's current value represents a $6 million increase from its purchase price, ranking it among Dallas' premium residential properties.

Shark Tank's Mark Cuban purchased his Dallas mansion for $13 million in 1999

The Shark Tank star's Dallas mansion became the family home as he established himself in the city. The property has undergone several additions over the years. Cuban reportedly acquired the home without a physical tour, making the purchase based on property details. The mansion is located in Preston Hollow, known for its large estates and famous residents.

As per Luxury Launches magazine, the main structure contains distinct living areas spread across multiple levels. The central section features five wet bars and an extensive wine cellar. Large windows line the walls, allowing natural light to fill the spacious rooms with high ceilings.

Shark Tank star’s home office, converted from one of the ten bedrooms, maintains a basic setup with a standard desk and work chair. The kitchen serves as the family's daily meeting point, where they cook their meals together instead of relying on kitchen staff. The mansion's first floor includes multiple entertainment areas.

The main living room opens to outdoor views through floor-to-ceiling windows, while the dining area connects directly to one of the five wet bars. Each of the mansion's 13 bathrooms features custom designs, with the master suite featuring spa amenities. Cuban kept several bedrooms ready for his children as they grew up, making the second floor a family-focused space after years of minimal use before parenthood.

Other amenities

The mansion's outdoor space features multiple recreational facilities. As per Luxury Launches, a resort-style swimming pool anchors the backyard area, while a professional-grade tennis court sits adjacent to a full basketball court.

Well-kept gardens surround these sports facilities, and a grand fountain marks the main driveway entrance, leading to the three-story guest house that provides complete living quarters. The landscaping includes manicured lawns extending across the property, with multiple terraces connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. The grounds also include walking paths through the gardens, connecting different areas of the estate.

The property's garage setup has expanded significantly since Cuban's purchase. The original structure included three attached garages, but Cuban added two more to accommodate his vehicle collection. These five garage spaces total 4,838 square feet and are positioned to the right of the main house.

The expanded parking area is one of the first features visible upon entering through the main gates. In the garage complex, each unit connects to the main house via covered walkways.

Mark Cuban's business background and other assets

American entrepreneur Mark Cuban launched MicroSolutions in 1983 after losing his job and sharing an apartment with six roommates during those early days. The company was sold for $6 million after seven years. However, his breakthrough came with Broadcast.com, which he sold to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999, funding his luxury purchases.

Apart from the Dallas mansion, the Shark Tank star owns an oceanfront mansion near Laguna Beach, California, which he purchased for $19 million in December 2018, per Realtor.com. Regarding other assets, he retains a 27% ownership stake in the Dallas Mavericks following a recent majority stake sale to the Adelson and Dumont families in December 2023. His media investments include stakes in Magnolia Pictures and AXS TV.

Fans can watch Mark Cuban in Shark Tank season 16.

