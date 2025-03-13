"Put it front and center on your resume" — When Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran claimed moms should list childcare as a job

During an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on March 31, 2022, Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran addressed a viewer's concern about re-entering the workforce after a career gap due to childcare responsibilities. Corcoran advised the viewer, Ashley, to acknowledge this experience on her resume rather than omit it.

"So far as your children and why you left, you should not be afraid of that. Put it front and center on your resume as a last job position," she said.

Ashley, a physician assistant, left her job in early 2020 due to the pandemic. With daycare closures and her husband working as an essential worker, she stayed home to care for their three children.

During this time, she also started a popular social media platform, Working Mom Notes. She reached out to Corcoran for advice on how to address her employment gap and whether she could include her skills as a mother on her resume.

Shark Tank Barbara Corcoran’s advice on addressing career gaps and leveraging skills for job reentry

Employers are more understanding of career gaps

Barbara Corcoran highlighted that employers today recognize the impact of the pandemic on workforce participation. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"Employers today are a lot more understanding. They're not going to hold that against you. I mean, who doesn’t get that one, right?"

Corcoran suggested that discussing the reason for a career break can show responsibility and good decision-making. She highlighted that childcare helps develop important skills like multitasking, problem-solving, and time management, which are valuable in many jobs. Corcoran advised including childcare on a resume to frame the gap as an opportunity to showcase transferable skills.

Leveraging content creation as a marketable skill

Ashley also mentioned her involvement in social media advocacy through her platform, Working Mom Notes. Corcoran advised that this work should be positioned as a professional accomplishment. She explained,

"You should put your Instagram work front and center of your resume like it’s an official job because it was."

She noted that social media and content creation are in demand across industries. The Shark Tank investor stated,

"A content creator is the best paid person in any kind of business today. When you’re entering that workforce, there’s a shortage of talent, and every business is willing to pay for it."

She advised that Ashley’s ability to build an online following demonstrated valuable marketing and communication skills that employers actively seek.

Targeting employers that align with personal interests

Corcoran also recommended identifying companies that align with one’s values and interests. She advised making a list of "ten dream companies" that reflect personal beliefs and professional goals. She encouraged proactive outreach, even if a desired company did not have an open position. Corcoran stated,

"Don’t write to them and make them known that you adore them and you really want to work for them."

She highlighted that expressing enthusiasm for an organization could help candidates stand out and create job opportunities. Corcoran’s advice emphasized that childcare responsibilities should not be hidden on a resume. Instead, they can be framed as a period of developing essential skills.

The Shark Tank investor also underscored the value of content creation experience in today’s job market and encouraged candidates to seek roles in companies that align with their interests.

Catch Shark Tank every Friday at 8 PM ET on ABC and stream episodes anytime on Hulu.

