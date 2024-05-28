Race to Survive: New Zealand episode 2: Recap and more details explored

Race to Survive: New Zealand, episode 2 titled Packrafts, Portages, and Pain was released exclusively on USA Network at 11 pm on May 27, 2024. The show features nine teams out of which one got eliminated in episode 2.

The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The first team becomes eliminated as the remaining competitors scramble to survive the unforgiving wilderness."

During this 40-day, 150-mile race, each team's physical limits are tested as they race for the $500,000 grand prize. The premiere episode focused on the introduction and team dynamics between the contestants.

The first leg race started with a series of challenges and problems in the path of each team due to a lack of food and shelter. In episode 2, each team gave their best to avoid elimination, however, only three teams made it to the top. Meanwhile, The Rhode Islanders claimed the ninth spot and were sent home.

What happened on Race to Survive: New Zealand episode 2?

During the race on day 2 of Race to Survive: New Zealand, three teams were able to make it to the end of the Survival Camp. This included The River Guides, The Hunters, and The Smokejumpers. Upon arrival, the teams were given the option to choose between a hammock, a fishing kit, three pounds of bacon, and a fire-starting kit.

The first team to arrive at the camp was The River Guides (Oliver, and Corry) who selected the fishing set, while The Hunters (Bronsen, and Ryan) opted for the bacon as they came second. The team who took third place was the Smokejumpers who chose hammock as their option despite wanting bacon.

The remaining teams of Race to Survive: New Zealand also reached the camp but unfortunately not on time. So, their options were limited as the first three teams had already selected the important survival kits. The Divorcees (Creighton, and Paulina) chose the firestarter kit even though they wanted bacon. Meanwhile, The Ultramarathoners (Jeff and Coree) came to the Survival Camp at fourth spot.

The Cool Moms, comprising Rhandi and Ashley, also reached the camp but they got sixth position.

The Canadian Oilriggers (Kennedy and Nik) reached the camp late as they were struggling with the boat and ultimately took seventh place.

By the end of race 1 on day 3 of Race to Survive: New Zealand, the last two teams namely, The Rhode Islanders and the Brooklyn Climbers, tried to secure themselves from getting eliminated.

Both teams raced to reach the End Crate first, however, Mikhail, and Steffen from Brooklyn Climbers got the eighth spot. With this, the journey of The Rhode Islanders (Emilio, and Heather) came to a conclusion. The remaining eight teams heading to the next round include:

The River Guides, Oliver, and Corry The Hunters, Bronsen, and Ryan The Smokejumpers, Ethan and Tyrie The Divorcees, Creighton, and Paulina The Ultramarathoners, Jeff, and Coree The Cool Moms, Rhandi, and Ashley The Oil Riggers, Nik, and Kennedy The Brooklyn Climbers, Mikhail, and Steffen

Stream Race to Survive: New Zealand on USA Network every Monday night at 11/10c. The upcoming episodes three and four are set to air on June 3, 2024 and June 10, 2024 respectively. In these episodes, the eight teams will now face harsh weather conditions and starvation during race 2 as they "hunt for resources" at the Survival Camp.