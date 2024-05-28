Race to Survive: New Zealand - Who went home tonight?

Episode 2 of Race to Survive: New Zealand was extremely awaited after episode 1 was left on a cliffhanger. Episode 2, released on Monday, May 27, was titled Packrafts, Portages and Pains, and saw the very first elimination of the season.

The end of episode 1 saw 9 teams fighting to get through the 40-mile-long first race, which had them cross lakes, hike through forests, and pass grueling trails to make it to their destination. All this, without any food, shelter, or a toilet.

Three teams were the frontrunners and competing for the win, while three others were at the very last, competing to continue in the game. Episode 2 saw the first three teams make it to the Survival Camp on day 2 of the race, namely- The River Guides, The Hunters, and The Smokejumpers. The team to get eliminated was The Rhode Islanders, Emilio and Heather.

Who made it to the Survival Camp first on episode 2 of Race to Survive: New Zealand?

In the first race of Race to Survive: New Zealand, the one to arrive first would get to take one of three things- a hammock, a fishing kit, and a fire-starting kit. The second to arrive will get to choose from the two remaining things, and the third to get there will be given whatever is left.

The River Guides, Oliver and Corry, were the first to make it to the Survival Camp. They took a moment to choose which of the three to choose from, and even though bacon was a tempting choice, they went with the fishing kit because they thought it would help them in the long run.

Second to finish were The Hunters, Bronsen and Ryan, who instantly chose bacon because they thought food was more important than a place to rest. So the hammock was given to The Smokejumpers, Ethan and Tyrie, who finished in third place on Race to Survive: New Zealand.

Who finished the race in time?

The Divorcees, Creighton and Paulina, had a visible lack of chemistry as they both kept getting into arguments about the decisions they had to make while on the course, but they still managed to get to the camp on day three. They bagged the fire-starter kit which wasn't thrilling to them because they already had one.

The Cool Moms, Ashley, and Rhandi, also got to the camp, but they didn't get lucky on anything from the End Crate. They didn't care because they were happy to have made it there in time.

The team to finish in seventh place was The Canadian Oilriggers, Kennedy and Nik, they also didn't get anything from the End Crate but Nik celebrated their win by snacking on a honeybee.

How did The Rhode Islanders get eliminated?

On the night of the last day to get to the camp, the two remaining teams were struggling to finish first, to continue their game show. The Brooklyn Climbers, Mikhail and Steffen, had the lead but were battling it out hungry as they didn't get lucky with the food caches.

The Rhode Islanders, Emilio, and Heather, on the other hand, were closely following with rigor, as they had strength from the food they had found. They gave it all to paddle to the Brooklyn Climbers they could see ahead of them, but couldn't catch up in time. They finished in the last, ninth place, becoming the first team to get eliminated on Race to Survive: New Zealand.

New episodes of Race to Survive: New Zealand, drop every Monday, on USA Network, at 11 pm ET.