Real Housewives of Beverly Hills's Mauricio Umansky spotted with mystery woman amid split from Kyle Richards: Rumors

The Sun Magazine reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Mauricio Umansky, 54, was kissing a mystery woman at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on March 8, 2025. Star's late-night encounter happened around midnight while two of Kyle Richards' castmates, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne, walked past after exiting a nearby bathroom.

Ad

This encounter comes after previous public sightings since his October 2023 separation from Kyle Richards after 27 years of marriage, including incidents with a blonde woman in Mykonos (July 2024), model Klaudia K in Aspen (December 2024)

At present, Kyle and Mauricio continue co-parenting their three daughters - Alexia (28), Sophia (25), and Portia (17) - while maintaining they remain friends and family despite their split.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky seen with third woman since Kyle split

Ad

Trending

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio visited the Chateau Marmont with two women on Saturday evening but appeared to focus his attention primarily on one brunette companion.

Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne exited the bathroom directly across from Mauricio's table, creating an unavoidable encounter. As reported by Sun Magazine, Mauricio likely didn't notice the women, and they did not attempt to approach his table or acknowledge him. The evening progressed when one woman departed, leaving Mauricio alone with one woman which eventually turned into an intimate moment.

Ad

This Chateau Marmont encounter follows several other public sightings of Mauricio with different women since his separation from Kyle. The luxury real estate broker was previously seen kissing a blonde woman at an airport in Mykonos, Greece in July 2024.

These images stirred reactions among the RHOBH cast, with fellow housewife Dorit Kemsley commenting on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show that she felt Mauricio should exercise more discretion considering his family situation. In December 2024, photographers captured Mauricio with model Klaudia K in Aspen, Colorado.

Ad

Kyle Richards' reaction to Mauricio's dating life

Ad

Kyle has addressed the public sightings of her estranged husband with other women directly on camera. During a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she discussed seeing the Mykonos photos that circulated online.

Kyle clarified her emotional state regarding these images, explaining that contrary to rumors, she wasn't crying over them. She acknowledged the strange feeling of seeing Mauricio with someone else, recognizing him as technically still her husband while accepting their current separate lives.

Ad

In a Hollywood Reporter interview published on January 14, 2025, Kyle elaborated on her feelings about seeing Mauricio's personal life consistently documented in the media. She stated,

“Obviously, it’s strange to see his personal life played out all the time. Photos of him walking down the street [with other women]. But while it may be strange, we’re not together like that, so it is what it is…Our relationship right now is that we’re family. We’re friends. We’re great co-parents.”

Ad

Despite their lives moving in separate directions, Mauricio and Kyle maintain a cordial relationship centered around family.

Current status

Ad

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple announced their separation in October 2023, shocking fans after what appeared to be one of the most stable marriages in the Bravo reality show universe.

During her Hollywood Reporter interview, she shared that both she and Mauricio feel nervous about officially closing this chapter of their lives.

In the March 11, 2025 episode, Mauricio directly addressed the Mykonos airport photos. He explained that the trip represented his first solo vacation without family, allowing him to make spontaneous decisions and experience independence. He expressed regret for any hurt caused.

Ad

“Obviously, in Mykonos, I got photographed, you know, at the airport. You know that I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids. I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose," Mauricio told Kyle.

After 27 years together, neither has taken steps to legally dissolve the marriage.

Ad

Fans can watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback