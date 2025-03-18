Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost shares snippets of her sobriety journey

Katie Rost, former Real Housewives of Potomac cast member, marked four months of sobriety on February 18, 2025, as per an Instagram announcement. On March 17, 2025, she shared another post on the platform. In the caption, she mentioned:

“Grabbing my N.A. tag and my AA chip this week to celebrate 4 months CLEAN and SOBER. #Recovery by any and all means necessary. Let’s gooooooo!”

Her current milestone follows multiple rehabilitation stays. Rost's recovery process began in October 2022, addressing both alcohol use and prescribed Adderall medication, as per a Page Six report dated November 8, 2023. This recent achievement builds upon all previous milestones she achieved in the last two years, including 60 and 90-day sobriety markers reached in early 2025.

The 44-year-old reality TV star's television career included a main role in Real Housewives of Potomac season 1, followed by guest appearances in season 2 and friend status in season 4. Currently, she works as a hostess at The Wye Oak Tavern in Frederick, Maryland, earning minimum wage while maintaining her recovery program, as per People.

Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost shares progress after rehabilitation stays

As of March 2025, Real Housewives of Potomac star maintains active participation in both NA and AA programs. Her current recovery plan includes regular meetings and continued employment at The Wye Oak Tavern.

As per her Instagram post dated February 18, 2025, she frequently interacts with restaurant customers who recognize her from the show, accepting requests for photos while maintaining her work responsibilities. After relapses and efforts, Rost reached 60 days of sobriety by January 14, 2025. She marked this achievement with an Instagram post about receiving her chip.

Her social media post shared news about her sobriety milestone and her new role as a hostess at Chef Voltaggio's restaurant, known for his appearance on Bravo's Top Chef.

On February 18, Real Housewives of Potomac alum shared another update on Instagram.

“90 days strong and sober. I loved getting my chip. This has been the hardest journey of my entire life. I have faced demons and fears and insecurities without my old friend and companion alcohol to dull away the pain,” she wrote.

She continued:

“Nothing easy about it. Some days I really feel like everything sucks, but then a Real Housewives fan will come into the restaurant where I work, The Wye Oak Tavern in Frederick, and ask to do a selfie (I always say yes and love it guys). And they will tell me how proud they are of me. And it feels so good. Thanks for all of the faith, the journey and the unconditional love”

Katie Rost’s rehabilitation started in Baltimore's Mountain Manor Treatment Center in October 2022, as per People. The 28-day rehabilitation program focused on addressing her alcohol consumption and managing her prescribed Adderall medication, which she had used since age 12.

In a social media post from this period, Rost openly addressed her medical history, discussing her prescribed medications and their physical effects. The rehabilitation center provided a comprehensive treatment approach, combining medical supervision with therapeutic support.

Following the completion of her initial program, Real Housewives of Potomac star transitioned to a sober living facility in Frederick, Maryland. The facility offered a communal environment where Rost could build upon the foundation established during her rehabilitation stay.

After leaving the sober living facility, Rost took a position at an organic market, working regular eight-hour shifts at minimum wage. She shared her experiences through social media updates, describing her satisfaction with routine employment and regular work schedules. During this phase, Rost earned $14 per hour, marking a significant change from her previous career in television and modeling.

Fans can watch Real Housewives of Potomac online on Bravo TV network.

