Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby legally ends marriage to Michael Darby

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, 36, and real estate developer Michael Darby, 65, received final divorce approval from Virginia court on February 10, 2025. The court documents confirm a settlement covering their $2.2 million shared property and custody arrangement for sons Dean, 5, and Dylan, 3.

Ad

Ashley filed divorce papers in November 2024 after announcing separation in April 2022. The finalized agreement maintains Michael's name on the mortgage of their four-bedroom home, purchased after their initial separation.

The divorce proceedings appear throughout The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9. Her upcoming appearance on Peacock's dating show Love Hotel was also announced shortly after the divorce finalization.

Ashley Darby from The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 ends marriage officially in Virginia court

Ad

Trending

The finalization marks the end of The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby and her husband Micheal Darby’s nine-year marriage which began with a beach ceremony in 2014. The finalized divorce agreement establishes Ashley as the primary weekday caregiver for both children. According to statements made on Watch What Happens Live in January 2025, Michael maintains regular weekend visitation with Dean and Dylan.

When it comes to property, Michael maintains legal access through key privileges and mortgage involvement, as confirmed by Ashley during her February 2025 television appearance. Both parties' legal representatives emphasized the collaborative nature of these arrangements to PEOPLE Magazine.

Ad

The agreement includes specific provisions for holidays and special occasions, though these details remain private per court documentation. Ashley's post-divorce life includes a new relationship with Josh Gudenburr, whom she met during a speed dating event filmed for The Real Housewives of Potomac. The relationship marks her first public romance since separating from Michael.

The separation period involved continued cooperation as they purchased their current residence together, maintaining shared financial responsibilities despite their personal split. Through 2023 and early 2024, they worked on establishing separation terms before Ashley filed official divorce papers in November 2024. The divorce was finalized three months after the filing.

Ad

Relationship timeline

Ad

Ashley met Michael at DC's L2 Lounge while working as a bartender, with Michael serving as the venue's co-owner. The couple married in a beach ceremony in 2014, around the time Ashley joined Real Housewives of Potomac. In 2017, they experienced their first separation when Ashley moved to an Arlington apartment.

After reconciliation, they expanded their family with son Dean in 2019 and Dylan in 2021. During their marriage, Michael owned Monument Realty in Washington D.C., with over 6.5 million square feet of real estate development under his leadership. The couple jointly operated their restaurant Oz, which closed after experiencing business challenges.

Ad

In 2018, Michael faced legal issues when a crew member filed charges against him, though these charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

By 2020, the relationship faced public scrutiny when photos emerged of Michael at a DC casino with another woman. When confronted, Michael admitted to passing out in the woman's hotel room but denied further involvement. The following year brought their second son, but challenges persisted.

Ad

In April 2022, The Real Housewives of Potomac star announced their separation through Bravo's Daily Dish. In an interview, Ashley stated:

“We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences".

Ad

She continued:

"Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways."

Despite their split, they purchased a $2.2 million home together, which they continue to share even after their divorce.

Fans can watch The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 on the Bravo TV network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback