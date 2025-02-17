The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 episode 18 recap: Wendy Osefo reconnects with Gizelle Bryant as Jassi Rideaux opens up about Darius Harris

Bravo aired The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9, episode 18, on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Among the noteworthy events of the episode were Wendy Osefo's reconciliation with Gizelle Bryant, Jassi Rideaux's response to reports that she was dating NFL star Darius Harris, and updates on Ashley Darby and Mia Thornton's divorces.

Karen Huger had checked herself into a treatment facility before her sentencing for driving under the influence, thus her absence was also a huge talking point.

The tension between Mia Thornton and her friends was also brought up in The Real Housewives of Potomac episode after it was said that she invited Jassi Rideaux and Stacey Rusch to her 40th birthday party in Miami but failed to show up. The reunion's host, Andy Cohen, discussed the cast members' personal issues, unresolved friendships, and ongoing feuds.

Everything that happened in The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion part 1

Andy Cohen acknowledged Karen Huger's absence from the The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion at the start of the show. Huger had checked himself into a rehabilitation center after being found guilty of DUI. She said in a pre-recorded video statement,

“As you noticed, I’m not there. I am going away to a treatment center to address taking antidepressants and drinking. I want to get to the bottom of it.”

Huger expressed gratitude to Andy Cohen, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Keirna Stewart, and a few others for their support. Additionally, she declared that "Karen Huger is enough" and that she would no longer be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac as the "Grand Dame."

Huger's message in The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion did not mention Wendy Osefo, who had remained close to him during the season. Osefo expressed disappointment, saying she had supported Huger throughout her struggles and felt betrayed. Later, she admitted that she now believes Huger was never truly her friend.

Meanwhile, Osefo and Gizelle Bryant reconciled after years of tension. The two revealed that they had a two-hour conversation to resolve their differences, and Osefo stated, “We really do enjoy each other now.” Bryant added that she had repeatedly warned Osefo about Huger’s behavior but was happy they could move forward.

Jassi Rideaux also took the stage to address speculation about her relationship with Darius Harris. While Rideaux was still seeing the mother of his two children, there were rumors that he was having an affair with Harris.

Enquiring into the chronology of their relationship, The Real Housewives of Potomac host Andy Cohen brought up that Harris was then publicly linked to another lady. Rideaux denied being aware that Harris was seeing someone else, stating,

“He never posted pictures with a girlfriend, and they never claimed to be together.”

She emphasized that she was never a “side chick.” Meanwhile, Ashley Darby gave an update about her separation from Michael Darby. She confirmed that both parties had officially submitted signed divorce papers.

Darby said she would not be receiving alimony but would receive child support. Mia Thornton disclosed that she and Gordon Thornton were nearing the end of their divorce process, awaiting a judge's consent. Some cast members, though, voiced doubts about Thornton's assertions.

The celebration of Mia Thornton's birthday in Miami was another source of conflict. Stacey Rusch and Jassi Rideaux accused Thornton of inviting them to the event and ignoring them. Thornton initially denied knowing they were attending, but Rusch produced text messages proving that Thornton had acknowledged their presence.

Rusch and Rideaux stated they arrived at Thornton’s birthday dinner in Miami only to find out she was over an hour late. Thornton apologized but became emotional when confronted, leading Rideaux and Rusch to question her sincerity.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion part 2 will air on Sunday, February 23, 2025, on Bravo.

