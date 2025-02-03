The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 finale recap: Ashley gives an update on her separation while Wendy visits the White House

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered its season 9 on October 6, 2024, giving viewers a glimpse into the luxurious lives of housewives in Maryland. The popular reality show already released the season finale on February 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo, which will be soon followed by the reunion episode next week.

Previously, Keiarna and Greg worked through their issues together. Inc expressed his frustrations to Mia, while Karen decided to bow out of Stacey's charity event after feeling betrayed.

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley gives a major life update. Dr. Wendy goes to the White House to interview the White House Press Secretary, while Stacey's charity event unravels in an unexpected fashion as her conflict with Karen continues.

The current season features returning stars Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Ashley Darby, Jacqueline Blake, and Dr. Wendy Osefo. New cast members Keiarna Stewart, Stacey Rusch, and Jassi Rideaux joined the show, bringing new perspectives and drama.

What happened in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 finale?

Stacey met up with her friend AJ during the season finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Stacey was thrilled to see her friends from Chicago attending her charity event. Stacey mentioned TJ's name, which didn't sit well with AJ. Stacey had previously said she was getting to know TJ. On cue, TJ video-called Stacey, and she introduced him to AJ, who got TJ's name wrong, annoying him.

Stacey wanted AJ and TJ to get along, as both were close to her, but AJ believed TJ wasn't suitable for her. In another segment, Ashley got together with her family to celebrate one of her relative's birthday. While giving a toast, The Real Housewives of Potomac star gave an update about her separation from Michael Darby, and revealed the process would be done in a week's time.

"I would like to let everyone know that I have reached some very big milestones into my separation. And hopefully, I will be done with the process by next week," revealed Ashley.

Wendy went to the White House on The Real Housewives of Potomac as she was invited to interview Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre. Karen also joined Wendy during the ordeal, as the latter wanted to show her gratitude towards Karen for being present in tough times. As Wendy did the interview, Karen appreciated the fact that she got to walk inside the White House again.

Later, all the ladies went to Stacey's charity event, where Karen and Stacey sat down to address the conflict between them. Karen had sent Stacey a text saying she couldn't attend Stacey's event because of Stacey's behavior at Ashley's previous drag show event. Karen explained that Mia had attacked her character, and cared about how Stacey reacted to Mia's comments.

Stacey told Karen that Mia had said terrible things about her, including calling Karen a drunk and a cheater. Stacey claimed she had stood up for Karen at Lake Norman, but Karen denied that. Karen told Stacey she was demoting her from friend to associate. When Ashley told Gizelle about what had happened, Gizelle was not surprised as she had previously warned Wendy about the same.

"This is the thing with Karen and Wendy, I have even told Wendy that Karen has been thrashing her. But Wendy didn't wanna believe me 'cause it was coming from me," said Gizelle in a confessional.

Ultimately, Wendy and Karen sat down with the rest of the ladies present at the charity event on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Karen denied calling Wendy "self-absorbed," but Stacey recalled going to Karen's favorite restaurant, Tally Ho, which helped convince the ladies that Stacey was telling the truth.

The Real Housewives of Potomac will return with the reunion episode on February 16 on Bravo.

