Reports suggest Food Network star Anne Burrell's death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose

Food Network star Anne Burrell was pronounced dead on June 17, 2025, after New York City Police Department officers found her unresponsive body inside her home in Brooklyn, New York.

The police assigned to the 76th Precinct were alerted to the scene at approximately 7:50 am. An initial NYPD report provided by The New York Times confirmed that authorities discovered Burrell in the "shower unconscious and unresponsive, surrounded by approximately 100 assorted pills.”

According to the same report published on June 20, the officials are reportedly investigating Burrell's death as a possible drug overdose.

Food Network star Anne Burrell's friends and co-workers react to her passing

Anne Burrell and Elizabeth Falkner (Image via Instagram/@cheffalkner)

While the cause of Food Network star Anne Burrell's death is still not confirmed, it was initially suspected to be a cardiac arrest. According to US Weekly, a spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department told multiple outlets on June 18, 2025, that a 911 caller claimed that the Burrell went into “cardiac arrest” and was “DOA [dead on arrival].”

The police found the Food Network celebrity chef unresponsive inside her home in Brooklyn, New York, on June 17. They confirmed that Burrell was pronounced dead “at the scene” after the authorities discovered “an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female."

Following her passing, Burrell is survived by her husband, Stuart Claxton; her stepson, Javier; her mother, Marlene; and her sister, Jane. On the day of her death, her family released a statement to Us Weekly, confirming the heartbreaking news and honoring the life she lived, both with them and in the public eye.

“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal,” Burrell’s family's statement read.

Soon after the news broke, Burrell's co-workers and fans offered their condolences, remembering her life and work as a celebrity chef.

Food Network released a statement on June 17, mentioning that they were deeply saddened to share the news of their beloved chef.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss,” their statement continued.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray, a close friend of Burrell and one of the bridesmaids at her wedding, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on June 18, 2025, expressing her condolences and remembering Burrell's joyful nature. The post featured several photos of Ray alongside Burrell, including them working together and Ray attending the late chef's wedding.

In the caption, the fellow celebrity chef shared that Burrell's death had “truly shaken” her and her husband, John Cusimano.

“I can’t quite believe it—such a strong, vibrant, fearless woman, so full of life and love, could be gone so soon. Anne was a rockstar! I came to know her well through multiple seasons of Worst Cooks on Food Network, and she became so much more than a colleague,” Ray's statement read.

The Food Network star Rachael concluded:

“I’ll miss her friendship deeply. Everyone whose life she touched will miss her. Sending love to Stuart and everyone who knew and loved Anne. We’ve lost someone truly special.”

The authorities are still reportedly investigating Anne Burrell's death and the possible cause of her passing.

