RHONY's Jenna Lyons refuses to name her partner while talking about the ring on her finger

Jenna Lyons, The Real Housewives of New York City star recently spoke about her current relationship and gave insights on the engagement-like ring on her finger.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, the 55-year-old appeared on an NBC News episode of The Drink With Kate Snow. The pair talked about love and the host asked the reality star if she was dating someone. Lyons replied without mentioning anyone by name:

"I am [in a relationship]. Very happily... She's not on the show, but I talk about her. I'm open about that... Yes, for sure. I don’t want to make her part of the conversation. But I mean, it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger."

When Snow asked Jenna if she was engaged, the fashion designer avoided the question, but hinted at a future walk down the aisle.

RHONY’s Jenna Lyons is "definitely" ready to marry her partner

The Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons is a famous fashion designer and businesswoman. She confirmed in March 2024, that she was returning for season 15, with all of her season 14 castmates, including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

Jenna Lyons was romantically linked with photographer Cass Bird for nearly a year, before she confirmed in 2023 that they are dating.

When Kate Snow asked if her partner is talked about often in the new season, Jenna Lyons confirmed without naming anyone that the person was not on the show, but she constantly mentions them.

The reality star then flaunted a sparkling ring in the interview, which prompted Snow to ask about a possible engagement. Lyons playfully deflected and replied,

"I’m definitely [at] some point going to walk her down the aisle. … I just don’t know when, but that’s OK."

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Lyons said that Bravo was "very amenable" when it came to her requests about her romantic life. She explained:

"I have a relationship, but I would like to not name her. I want to keep her out of the press. That is my commitment to her. It's off the table. I joined this process. She did not. There was some concern about my ability, just time-wise, to commit to it, and that was a big deal. I also have a new relationship and wanted to maintain privacy."

The fashion designer told the outlet that it "was not just me." The entire production "had to figure out" if the privacy demand would work and she was not sure if it would.

Jenna Lyons was previously married to artist Vincent Mazeau from 2002 until 2011. The former couple have a son together, Beckett Lyons Mazeau, who was born on October 3, 2006.

There has been no premiere date scheduled for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City. The Season 14 of the reality show's reunion aired in October 2023. Netizens can watch all of the previous seasons of RHONY on Peacock.