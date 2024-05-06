Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 premiere: Recap and more details explored

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New Jersey finally premiered on Bravo on May 5, at 8 pm ET. Episode 1 of the season saw the ladies bring back some of the old feuds among themselves.

It saw Teresa and Melissa both preparing to send their daughters to college. Rachel was seen helping Jen Fessler's husband, Jeff, throw a surprise party for her, where she invited all the Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies.

Kicking off the season perfectly, the ladies gathered at Jen's house to celebrate, but when Teresa exposed John Fuda's past, peace was disrupted.

What happened on the premiere episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14?

The introductory montage

The episode opened with an introductory montage that gave a brief insight into each housewife's current life. Over at Rachel's house, a party was being planned within a party. She revealed her plans to help Jeff throw a birthday party for Jen, at the family get-together she was having at her place. Jeff wanted to invite all the ladies because he knew Jen would like to do so.

Teresa and Dolores go on a double date

Dolores and Teresa went on a double date with their significant others on episode 1 of Real Housewives of New Jersey. When the party upcoming party was brought up, Teresa said that Luis was trying to fix things between himself and the rest of the cast before he attended the party.

Teresa and Dolores from RHONJ season 14 (Image via Instagram/@teresagiudice, @dolorescatania)

He texted John Fuda, asking him for a sit down before the party so things would be smoother when they got there. But John's response wasn't very enthusiastic, as he insisted they talk directly at the event.

Teresa then also brought up the "pact" she got information on in the last season. She claimed that some of the ladies on Real Housewives of New Jersey had made a pact to take her down at the season 13 reunion and expressed her desire to get to the bottom of it.

Jennifer's revelation

While on their way to get to Jen's place, Jennifer had some shocking revelations about John Fuda for Teresa. She shared that a blind item about John talked about his love for double-sided s*x toys. Not only that, the blind also talked about his past arrest that was because of his use of narcotics.

The scene then cut to John laughing about these claims with the other men, who were already at the party, and toasting his drinks to the s*x toy in question.

Jen's birthday party

When Teresa and Jennifer walked into the party, Jennifer was greeted by Margaret, who was thrilled to see her, but didn't even look at Teresa who she was still mad at. Paulie spoke to John, advising him to talk it out with Luis, who had been wanting to clear the air for a long time. But John maintained that his decision was right.

Things got bitter between Teresa and Rachel when the former said that the latter's husband was ruining her husband's reputation. And even though Rachel agreed that the husbands should be talking, Teresa took a dig at her, saying, "Gentlemen, they meet privately," addressing John's refusal to see Luis.

Rachel returned the dig saying, "What do you know about gentlemen?"

Teresa then decided to leave the party, but not without fighting John first. She threw the blind item at him, but things got nowhere.

New episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 come out every Sunday, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.