RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 3- Recap and more details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 began with the release of two episodes on May 17 on Paramount+. The episodes introduced eight fan-favorite queens from the past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, all vying for the chance to win a $200,000 prize for their chosen charity.

Following the first two episodes, the third one aired on Friday, May 24, 2024. Similar to season 7 of the show, the ongoing installment will also proceed without eliminations. As per the format, the best performers will be handed badges every week and the queens with the highest number of badges will compete against each other in the final week.

All about RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 3

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 episode 3 aired on Paramount+ on Friday, May 24, 2024. The episode was titled Snatch Game of Love and the queens were seen being relaxed as they knew they were not in danger of being eliminated. The official synopsis of the episode, as per IMDb, read:

"Tonight in the Snatch Game of Love, the All Stars are challenged to serve their best celebrity impersonations, and on the runway, category is 'A Tail and Two Ti*ties.' The iconic Brazilian Singer, Anitta, guest judges."

The episode began with Angeria doing a wonderful job dressing up and impersonating Marla Gibbs, while Gottmik shocked everyone as she brought Lassie to life in her new avatar. Vanjie’s Cleopatra and Plastique’s Ali Wong, on the other hand, fell flat, as they did not execute their performance as was expected by the judges.

The runway theme for the third episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars was called "A Tail and Two Ti*ties." In this round, Angeria stole the show with her dragon-themed look, and Gottmik donned a top-surgery-inspired outfit that was rather unique. Nina, on the other hand, walked out in a costume based on the solar system.

Roxxxy opted for a look inspired by Roger and Jessica Rabbit and fellow queen Shannel wowed the audience with a scorpion look. The lip-sync battle then saw Gottmik and Nina go head to head. However, Nina’s numerous reveals didn’t work too well, leading to Gottmik securing the win yet again.

Episode 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9, titled Snatch Game of Love, showcased the queens' celebrity impersonations and runway looks. Despite the judges believing some performances were underwhelming, the non-elimination format meant no one went home.

Gottmik now has a total of two badges, followed by, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, and Jorgeous, who all have one badge each. Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo are yet to get badges on the show. A new element introduced on the show also witnesses the winner earning the power to give a badge to another queen, with no one being off-limits.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 has intrigued fans so far and they are eager to see what the upcoming episodes bring to the table.