Are RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 contestants competing for charity? Explained

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 is set to premiere on Paramount Plus on Friday, May 17, 2024. The series will have eight episodes and a two-episode premiere followed by the rest of the episodes airing every Friday. All the contestants for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 9 will compete for a charity of their choice.

The contestants for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 include Jorgeous, Nina West, Angeria Paris Van Michaels, Gottmik, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa Vanjie, Roxxxy Andrews, and Shannel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9: Monetary prizes and charity

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 has introduced a unique twist to its format and is a no-elimination season. This would mean that no queen would be at the risk of leaving the competition. Additionally, the prize money for the winner has been increased to $200,000, which they will donate to a charity of their choice.

The contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 will also get an appearance bonus of $50,000 and a $25,000 stipend for fashions on the show. The upcoming season is also the first one where contestants aren't competing for themselves but for a charity institute that they have chosen.

Contestants and their chosen charity organizations

1) Angeria Paris Van Michaels

Season 14's Angeria Paris Van Michaels, will compete for the National Black Justice Collective (NBJC) in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9.

The organization has been working towards empowering Black members of the LGBTQ+ community since 2003. NBJC aims to end homophobia, racism, and LGBTQ+/ SGL bias.

2) Gottmik

Gottmik is the first openly trans man who is competing on the show and was first seen in season 13 and secured third place. Gottmik will represent Trans Lifeline charity in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9.

The charity works on connecting and supporting trans people through its hotline and also offers financial support to those who need it.

3) Jorgeous

Season 14's Jorgeous, who was called the season's "undisputed lip sync assassin" by Billboard, tied for sixth place in season 14. She will compete for the National Alliance of Mental Illness Institute.

It is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization and aims to offer a better life to millions of Americans suffering from mental illness.

4) Nina West

Nina West was featured in the 11th season, where she claimed the sixth place and the title of Miss Congeniality. Nina will compete for The Trevor Project in RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9.

The Trevor Project is an NGO that was founded in 1998 and works on suicide prevention and crisis management among the younger generation of the LGBTQ+ community. It offers a 24/7 helpline with assistance from trained counselors.

5) Plastique Tiara

Plastique Tiara appeared in season 11 along with Nina West and claimed the eighth position. She is a first-generation Vietnamese immigrant on the show and has taken social media by storm as a role model for many of her followers.

She will compete for The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), which was founded to help individuals against anti-Asian violence and hate crimes.

6) Shannel

Shannel won fourth place in the debut season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and appeared in the debut season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, where she was tied for third place. She will represent the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA).

Their mission statement, according to their website reads:

"ADAA works to prevent, treat, and cure anxiety disorders and depression."

7) Roxxxy Andrews

Roxxxy appeared in season 5 of Drag Race and season 2 of the All-Stars. Her charity choice for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 is Miracle of Love.

The charity was founded in 1991 and offers preventive programming for HIV/AIDS and support for those who have been diagnosed with it. Operating in the communities of Central Florida, the charity also offers medical testing, case management help, and Permanent Housing Placement.

8) Venessa Vanjie Mateo

From Puerto Rico, Venessa was the first eliminated queen from season 10 but she won fifth place in the 11th season. Roxxxy will compete for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.)

It is believed to be the first animal welfare organization and was founded in 1866, and works on fighting against animal cruelty and rescuing animals in need. It also works on animal adoption and behavioral rehabilitation programs.

Paramount Plus will release the premiere episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 9 on Friday, May 17, 2024.