How long did pit bull 'Cinderella' spend in LA Shelter? 6-year-old dog finally gets adopted by family

A pit bull named Cinderella, who spent 1,139 days at the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village & Education Center in Long Beach, has finally been adopted by a family. The dog was moved to the animal shelter back in August 2020, and after more than three years, she has finally found her forever home.

The Los Angeles animal shelter shared the news and said:

“News of her adoption was a gift to the staff and volunteers of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles who have cared for her for the last three years.”

Social media users go gaga as Cinderella gets adopted after 3 years: Reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

During her stay at the animal shelter, the Pit bull underwent excessive behavioral training and even had massive surgery for a cranial cruciate tear. The shelter claimed that they spent over $3,000 on the surgery, and the fund was generously donated by supporters of the animal shelter.

The LA shelter also stated that families did not adopt her previously due to her breed and her age. Since Cinderella is 6 years old, she is considered a senior dog. They claimed that these were “two things she could do nothing about.”

As per the New York Post, Cinderella, the Pit bull, has appeared a number of times on local television, yet families did not come forward to adopt her and take her home.

Cinderella the Pit bull lives with a family of three people and their four cats now

After the Pit bull spent over 1,139 days, which is more than 3 years, at the LA shelter home for animals, a family of three people who already have four cats decided to adopt her and take her home.

Jesika Sarceno and her family recently visited the shelter with the aim of adopting a dog which has been at the shelter the longest. Luckily, Cinderella happened to fit the requirements perfectly.

"She chose us. We didn't choose her....Right now, I'm teaching my children that a lot of animals are left because of their ages, because of their breeds," Sarceno said.

Sacreno further added,

"She is so playful, she's loving, she doesn't bark at anybody, really. She's really, really good with the kids, and she protects my son already."

The animal shelter claimed that many who approached to adopt the dog claimed that the breed, Pit bull often has a lot of challenges as the dogs are considered to be aggressive. However, the organization claimed that Cinderella has been extremely loving, loyal, and friendly.

"It's just been a very long road. Our experience is that for very special dogs, they just need the perfect family, the perfect fit, and we do everything we can to reach those people," said Ana Bustilloz, communications and marketing director of spcaLA.

As soon as the news of Cinderella's adoption was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, netizens reacted positively and wrote:

As Cinderella got adopted after waiting for 3 long years, several pictures of her with her new family started floating on the internet, which made social media users exhilarated and ecstatic for the dog.