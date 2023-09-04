“Hobi and all his family members are such an angels”: BTS’ J-hope’s fans praise the idol for secretly donating to a dog shelter

BTS’ J-hope has recently earned fans' hearts by making a secret donation to the Imgok dog shelter in Busan. On August 31, a blog post on the Korean forum theqoo titled "BTS’ J-hope sponsors abandoned dogs at Imgok Abandoned Dog Shelter" began gaining traction. Following which, it was revealed that the rapper had been silently making donations at a dog shelter even though he is currently serving in the military.

An anonymous poster representing a glass manufacturing company called Yeonjoo Glass made a post on theqoo and disclosed that they were contacted by BTS’ J-hope's mother regarding donations for a dog shelter that they also simultaneously run.

"Hello. This is glass manufacturing company, Yeonjoo Glass. I’m going to write a post about our dog shelter. On February 2022, a lady who read my blog post about the dog shelter. I almost fainted later on when I realized [who it was]. A world star! It was BTS’ J-Hope! J-Hope’s mother said that our shelter looked in such a poor state that she wanted to help."

After ARMYs came across the news, they expressed their happiness and pride for J-hope and his mother for their generous deed towards the Imgok dog shelter.

BTS’ J-hope's generous donation reforms the dog shelter, additionally providing facilities to better the condition of the animals

The Imgok dog shelter was in a dire situation prior to BTS’ J-hope's generous donation that was made through his mother. The dog shelter was run by several volunteers who didn't have enough funds to better the living conditions for dogs there.

However, after recieving donations from the rapper, the entire dog shelter was renovated and revamped. New floors and structures were installed to ensure the dogs' safety. Although the amount of money donated by J-hope hasn't been made public, the sum was large enough to aid the dog shelter.

Additionally, fresh stocks of dog food and warm blankets were arranged. The authorities at the Imgok dog shelter praised the Arson singer for not forgetting about the shelter after the initial donation and sending donations and dog food even after he enlisted in the military.

In fact, when BTS member J-hope's family allowed the authorities at the dog shelter to publicize their good deed, the anonymous poster share the incident on theqoo. Unsurprisingly, ARMYs took to social media to laud him for his genrous sponsorship and his kindness.

The original poster expressed their gratitude to the Base Line singer yet again, writing:

"Thanks to your good influence, these abandoned children without an owner had a safe summer typhoon."

J-hope also has a pet Shih Tzu of his own, whom he named Mickey. The dog has white fur with large brown spots and has well-rounded eyes. Mickey resides with the rapper's family in Gwangju, South Korea, and has reportedly suffered from glaucoma and cataracts in the past.

BTS’ J-hope's bandmates unbox Jack in the Box physical album

Roughly a year after debuting his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, BTS' J-hope dropped physical version of the album in August, despite being currently enlisted in the military. So, his band members took it upn themselves to make special videos of unboxing the album and added their special commentary as well.

Notably, Jack in the Box has re-entered and reached a new peak at number 6 on this week's Billboard 200 following its physical album release Jack in the Box: HOPE Edition.

The Pandora's Box singer will be discharged from the military on October 17, 2024.