"It puts a really big smile on our faces": NewJeans dish about its career, success, and more in their recent interview for Billboard's Women In Music

On Wednesday, February 28, the K-pop girl group NewJeans sat down with Billboard to talk about the show-stopping accomplishments that they've made since their debut, eventually making them bag the Group of the Year Award at the Billboard: Women In Music. The HYBE girl group that debuted in 2023 has never failed to grab the attention of netizens with every song release and has also grabbed several honorable trophies for their commendable achievements.

Therefore, to get a more personal insight into how the members feel about their rapid yet well-deserved success, they individually sat down for an interview session, where NewJeans unfolded their thoughts on every milestone they've achieved on their journey so far.

When Danielle was asked about their song Ditto, which bagged awards at both the Melon and MAMA Awards, she replied that the group often ponders how the fans would enjoy the song and that seeing fans genuinely enjoying their songs makes the members the happiest.

Every time we release new music, we wonder if people are going to enjoy it just as much as we do. To see people out there jamming to our songs, it puts a really big smile on our faces.

On February 28, NewJeans sat down for an interview for their cover of Billboard: Women in Music after being labeled as the winner of the yearly award ceremony's Group of the Year category. The group will be receiving their trophy while also rolling out a special performance with the other women artist winners on March 6 at the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

During the interview, the members were asked about the several achievements they've made with their small discography and short activity in the industry. Hanni and Danielle were asked about their thoughts about bagging both Artist of the Year and Song of the Year at the Melon and MAMA Awards, and Hanni expressed that she believes it to be a surreal experience just to be invited to these shows.

Therefore, she's extremely grateful for all the fans who put in effort for the group's success. Danielle stated that her thoughts align with Hanni's and that she really enjoys watching people listen and jam to their music. Following the success of Ditto, which won them awards at the two award shows, Danielle also talked about the other songs in their discography that made NewJeans feel like they would be well received.

Danielle stated that when the members first listened to the song on their latest mini-album, Get Up, they immediately felt like the songs represented them, and they were eager for fans to listen to it too.

When our CEO has a new song and she’s prepared to make a new album, she gets us all in her studio and we listen to all the songs together. I remember the first time we heard the songs for our album Get Up, we were just blown away. Because we truly were just like, “This is so us! This is so NewJeans.” When I first heard “Ditto,” I felt a connection to it — I guess I felt if people hear this, I want them to feel they’re healed in some way.

Talking about Women in Music, the group was also asked about their female CEO, given that the K-pop industry is majorly run by men. Danielle stated that the ADOR CEO has helped them in many ways and talking to her always leaves them inspirations. Additionally, she also seems to take good care of the girls by taking them shopping and buying them dinner during their schedules overseas. Hyein also added her own thoughts,

She is very consistent. She’s always wondering about us and worrying about us. She’s very friendly and reaches out [to us] first, which helps us feel really comfortable around her. She gives us advice like a mother would. She’s not just a great CEO but a great human being in general.

Since NewJeans' success and fame naturally boast their dedicated fandom, NewJeans were also their thoughts on their hard-core fandom, especially since it's been often hard to achieve for female K-pop artists. Minji answered this by stating that much of the reason behind this is due to the expansion of the K-pop industry and the ideology NewJeans chose to work with.

We never really set a specific (goal), but rather aimed to put on a performance that we love with songs that we love. I think this probably helped our fans love us from early on.

Haerin also agreed with Minji while also adding that the number of ways in which fans and idols can communicate has also increased, thereby easing the relationship.

To wrap up their discussion with Billboard, NewJeans were also asked about how they've set new standards for music and changed the way K-pop sounds. Danielle stated that though they weren't consciously trying to work with the aim of changing things in the industry, they were interested in creating something new and fun, as recommended by their CEO, Min Hee-jin.

Their effort, therefore, was to create something that everyone and anyone could listen to and enjoy. NewJeans concluded their interview by sharing their thoughts on what they've planned for the future after making several accomplishments in such a short time.

Haerin said,

I want our songs to move people. My goal is not only to have songs that are emotional but also to share the emotions with people onstage and through our music.

To this, Minji added,

I have similar thoughts to Haerin, but I want our music to be remembered for a long time. For example, I want people to think of last winter when they hear “Ditto.”

Danielle also added by stating that apart from music and performance, she was to work on herself as an individual and focus on being open-hearted, open-minded, modest, and true to herself.

Within a week, NewJeans can be spotted at the YouTube Theatres in Los Angeles, California, performing their famous tracks and bagging their Group of the Year awards for Billboard's Women in Music.