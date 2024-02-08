On Thursday, February 8, Billboard announced that NewJeans will be a part of their artist lineup for the upcoming Women in Music performance scheduled to take place in Los Angeles. The show is expected to gather several achieving women artists around the globe including Victoria Monét, Ice Spice, Karol G, and more.

Following the announcement of their winners for their yearly Women in Music, Billboard revealed that they'll be rolling out a show starring all the women artists who bagged their titles. The one-day show is scheduled to take place on March 6, at the YouTube Theater, Inglewood, around 7 PM, and the same is expected to be available online for streaming on March 7.

Given that it stands as a great accomplishment for the recently debuted rookie K-pop girl group, NewJeans, fans have been thrilled about the upcoming show, especially given that the members will be performing alongside other legendary women artists of the industry.

All you need about Billboard's Women in Music show in Los Angeles where NewJeans and more are scheduled to perform

On February 8, Billboard revealed an exciting announcement that the most achieving women in the music industry will be performing for a one-day show in Los Angeles on March 6. The show, which is held at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood is hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the American actress who featured in several TV series and films such as American Fiction, black-ish, Candy Cane Lane, etc.

Artist Lineup

Karol G - Woman of the Year

Charli XCX - Powerhouse

Ice Spice - Hitmaker

Kylie Minogue - Icon

Luìsa Sonza - Global Force

Maren Morris - Visionary

NewJeans - Group of the Year

Tems - Breakthrough

Victoria Monét - Rising Star

Young Miko - Impact Award

Prices and how to get tickets

As per the details provided by Billboard's official ticketing site, the prices of the tickets range from $95 to $285 and above. Apart from the fans who'll be able to see NewJeans and the other women artists perform, Billboard will also be availing a streaming platform for non-attending fans. On March 7, the entire show will be streamed online through the official Billboard website.

About Billboard's Women in Music

Billboard has been rolling out an annual ceremony where they announce a list of women artists as winners with specified titles. However, to further honor the title holders, they also roll out a yearly show where they bring together these achieving and accomplished women of the music industry to perform their hit tracks in front of a grand and enthusiastic audience.

The winners of the awards are chosen based on the women artists' contribution to the music industry in the past year, and those who are often seen to influence and empower the population of female listeners. The winners are also chosen across genres, countries, and other barriers that would otherwise put these women artists under categories. Given that it's both an honorable and empowering event for women artists, fans have always been excited about the year-round performance.

With the rookie K-pop girl group, NewJeans, entering the honorable list of Billboard's Women in Music, fans are excited to see the members and other women artists perform at the Los Angeles show.

