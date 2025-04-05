RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked season 2 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

The trailer of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked season 2 was released on March 28, 2025, on the YouTube channel WOW Presents. The new season, which is available on WOW Presents Plus starting April 16, greets the audience at Flamingo Las Vegas, where the journey of drag performance continues anew.

After season one, which aired on April 17, 2024, the second installment comprises six episodes. It includes some of the returning Drag Race contestants Bosco, Derrick Barry, Kennedy Davenport, Latrice Royale, Lawrence Chaney, Mirage, and Nymphia Wind.

The trailer highlights three key aspects: the power of drag, backstage chats and prep, and behind-the-scenes choreography and aerial acts.

Key highlights on RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked season 2 trailer

1) The power of drag

The trailer includes several scenes that depict drag as a means of expressing personal identity. Kennedy Davenport states:

“This is what I've always wanted to do and that's entertain the world.”

This remark is followed by snippets that highlight costume design, fittings, makeup application, and rehearsals. The trailer includes clips of preparation and performance in depth. Latrice Royale brings out the relevance of drag as a means of self-expression when she says:

“The show is important because it shows the power of drag. The power of love, it makes people happy and that's what we need.”

2) Backstage chats and prep

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked season 2 cast features performers who come from varied backgrounds. Several clips depict queens having conversations during rehearsals. Cast members share advice, feedback, and encouragement. In one scene, Bosco states:

"I am a very, very f**king good drag queen."

These moments provide a comprehensive look at the work required for a live show.

3) Behind-the-scenes choreography and aerial acts

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked trailer sheds light on the entertainment component of the series, with performers dressed in shimmery outfits. Additional clips show audience reactions, queens attempting aerial acrobatics, and more. There are short interviews where cast members discuss their aspirations and roles for the season.

While engaging in rehearsal, Nymphia Wind says:

"I'm the new girl...I'm having so much fun."

Performance footage includes dance routines, lip-sync battles, and comedic skits, aligning with the show's established format. It also includes behind-the-scenes snippets of cast members rehearsing choreography such as aerial acrobatics, and interacting with production staff.

Additional teaser: Nymphia's arrival

Another teaser for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked season 2, released on March 27, 2025, gives fans a sneak peak of the upcoming season. The teaser shows Nymphia's arrival at The Flamingo Hotel, where the queens perform, and her excitement about joining the cast.

Derrick is seen waiting outside to greet her, and Nymphia says:

"I have to tell you some tea. [Drag Race] Vegas Live is my first Vegas show ever when I arrived here in 2022, so I’m finally going to go backstage, and I’m very excited."

They also share a lighthearted moment about the location of the dressing rooms, adding a glimpse of the dynamics that will unfold in the new episodes.

Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked premieres on April 16, 2025, on WOW Presents Plus. Stream the new episodes weekly.

