Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang admits he "didn't do any of this" after accusation over Shane Gillis firing

Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang defended himself against an allegation regarding his involvement in Shane Gillis' firing in 2019. A background actor named Michelle Best left a comment, on a video posted by SNL's official Instagram account on February 26, 2025, stating that Yang was responsible for Gillis losing his position on the show.

Michelle praised Gillis, writing that he “stands up to bullying” and claimed he was “unfairly ditched” because of a “whiny queen,” referring to Yang. Bowen Yang directly replied to the comment,

"Didn't do any of this but I wrote the sketch you were a background actor in," he wrote.

Bowen Yang joined Saturday Night Live in 2018 as a writer and later became a featured cast member. Shane Gillis was hired in 2019 but was removed soon after past recordings of him using racial and homophobic slurs came out. Gillis later returned to Saturday Night Live and recently hosted with musical guest Tate McRae.

In the comment section of Saturday Night Live's February 26, 2025 Instagram post, background actor Michelle Best spoke about Shane Gillis' exit from the show,

"Can we acknowledge that Bowen Yang b*tched him off the show — and he’s the bigger man to come host after being unfairly ditched bc of a whiny queen. SNL fired him as a hater. He’s not. He’s very kind and has smart humor and stands up to bullying. Good for him!" she shared.

In response, Bowen Yang commented, that he did not do "any of this," along with a smiley face emoji. His reply denied any involvement in Gillis’ firing and referenced Best’s past participation as a background actor on the show.

When Shane Gillis was hired in September 2019, videos surfaced showing him making racial and homophobic slurs, regarding chinatown, leading NBC and SNL to end his contract before he ever appeared on the show. Yang’s recent reply marks one of the few public statements he has made about the situation. He did not engage further after posting his comment.

Bowen Yang remains an active member of the Saturday Night Live cast, continuing his work as both a performer and a writer.

Shane Gillis' return to Saturday Night Live and Lorne Michaels' earlier comments

Shane Gillis returned to SNL last year and also hosted with musical guest Tate McRae in the recent season. His return comes after his original opportunity on the show ended in 2019. In an October 2024 interview with The Wall Street Journal, SNL creator Lorne Michaels reflected on Gillis’ firing,

"He said something stupid, but it got blown up into the end of the world. I was angry. I thought, ‘You haven’t seen what we’re going to do, and what I’m going to try to bring out in him, because I thought he was the real thing" Michaels shared.

Michaels shared that the decision to terminate Gillis’ contract was made by NBC executives, not by the SNL team alone.

"That was very strong from the people in charge. And obviously I was not on that side, but I understood it," Michaels said.

SNL creator further added that he initially saw potential in Gillis and had hoped to develop his talent on the show.

Watch the latest episodes of Saturday Night Live currently available to stream on NBC and Peacock.

