Shark Tank investor Lori Greiner shares 4 insightful quotes that can change one's perspective

Lori Greiner, known for her role as an investor on Shark Tank, recently shared four quotes in a social media video, encouraging viewers to reflect on their meaning. These quotes address self-perception, personal growth, and decision-making. By examining them, individuals may find new ways to approach challenges and opportunities in their lives.

On February 25, 2025, Greiner posted this video on Instagram with the caption,

“Here’s some great quotes…which one is your favorite?”

The Shark Tank investor’s post was part of her #MotivationMonday series, where she often shares insights related to business and personal development.

Insights from Shark Tank Lori Greiner's shared motivational quotes

1) The role of imagination in perceived struggles

The first quote by the philosopher Seneca shared by Greiner states,

“We suffer more in our imagination than in reality.”

This statement highlights the idea that anticipation of difficulties can often be more distressing than the actual events themselves. Many individuals experience stress or hesitation due to fear of possible negative outcomes. However, in many cases, the situation turns out to be less challenging than expected.

Recognizing this tendency may help individuals manage stress and approach situations with a more balanced perspective.

2) The influence of external opinions

Another quote by activist Eleanor Roosevelt featured in the Shark Tank investor’s video states,

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”

This is a suggestion that opinions from the outside are only as influential as one chooses to let them be. Throughout life, a person might have criticism or second-guessing from others in many areas of life. Keeping faith in one's own skill and judgment may assist in keeping negative outside forces from affecting oneself.

3) Opportunities for growth at any stage

Lori Greiner also included a quote from the novelist George Elliot,

“It’s never too late to be what you might have been.”

This statement implies that personal or professional aspirations are not bound by a specific timeframe. Many individuals reconsider career paths, educational pursuits, or personal ambitions later in life. Recognizing that opportunities remain open at any stage may encourage individuals to take steps toward their goals, regardless of past delays or setbacks.

4) The challenge of independent thinking

The final quote by the psychiatrist Carl Jung in the Shark Tank investor’s video states,

“Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.”

This statement draws attention to the distinction between forming independent thoughts and relying on quick judgments. Thoughtful analysis often requires effort and consideration, while judgment can be made instantly. In discussions, decision-making, and interactions, practicing critical thinking may lead to more informed conclusions and constructive conversations.

The role of intuition in decision-making

Additionally, in a previous Instagram post on February 23, 2025, Lori Greiner emphasized the importance of trusting one’s instincts, stating,

“Your gut is almost always right.”

She said that listening to red flags is important and that being able to recognize them is crucial. Greiner highlighted the importance of noticing warning signs, pointing out that things that don't feel right tend to be that way, and things that feel too good to be true tend to be deceiving. The Shark Tank investor stressed that instinct can be a shield in most cases.

This viewpoint is also reflected in the quotes posted on her February 25 video, specifically regarding independent thought and self-concept.

Shark Tank airs on ABC on Fridays at 8 PM ET and viewers can also stream episodes on Hulu.

