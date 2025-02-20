Shark Tank update: What happened to Nameberry after the show?

Nameberry, a comprehensive baby name website, appeared on Season 16, Episode 10 of Shark Tank on January 31, 2025. Co-founder Pamela Redmond secured an investment from Kevin O'Leary, who offered $350,000 for a 24.9% equity stake in the company.

Following the show, Nameberry expanded its platform by introducing features such as Zodiac Names and Popular Names by State, enhancing personalized name suggestions for users.

Overview of Namberry before and after Shark Tank

Nameberry pitch on the show

Pamela Redmond entered Shark Tank seeking $350,000 for 5% equity in Nameberry. The platform provides baby name suggestions, meanings, and naming trend insights. During the pitch, Redmond explained that Nameberry had 70,000 names, curated lists, a blog, a newsletter, and an AI-powered name generator called BabyNameDNA.

The company has been operational for 15 years and profitable for the last 10. Revenue was primarily generated through advertising, but Redmond sought investment to transition to an AI-driven model.

Kevin O’Leary inquired about financials, leading Redmond to disclose that Nameberry received 4 million unique visitors monthly, with 20 million page views and annual revenue of $1.1 million, resulting in $650,000 in profit, as per Shark Tank Recap.

Other sharks, including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and guest shark Kendra Scott, declined to invest. Cuban and O’Leary discussed strategies for integrating AI, with Cuban suggesting licensing Nameberry’s data while O’Leary proposed partnering with an AI company.

O’Leary initially offered $350,000 for 33.3% equity. Redmond countered with $700,000 for 15% equity, but they ultimately agreed on $350,000 for 24.9% equity.

Nameberry website update

Following the episode, Nameberry expanded its platform by introducing new features. The site added Zodiac Names, allowing users to receive name recommendations based on astrological signs. Another update included Popular Names by State, providing region-specific naming trends. These additions aimed to enhance user engagement and personalize name suggestions.

The company also reported an increase in traffic after the episode aired, as viewers visited the platform to explore its features. Nameberry continued its existing services, including curated name lists, a blog, a newsletter, and BabyNameDNA.

Nameberry's Instagram presence

Nameberry maintains an active presence on Instagram under the handle @nameberry, with a following of 78,000 as of February 2025. The account regularly shares content related to baby names, including user-submitted birth announcements and curated name lists.

On February 19, 2025, Nameberry featured a birth announcement for a baby girl named Zora Anuli. The caption included a quote from the child's mother:

"My husband and I are librarians, so our children carry the names of storytellers (Zora after Zora Neale Hurston and LeVar after LeVar Burton) along with a name with African origins to connect to our ancestry."

On February 14, 2025, the account posted a series of images listing baby names inspired by Valentine's Day themes. The caption read:

"Love is in the air… and on the birth certificates! 💘 From classic Valentines to sweet-as-candy picks, heart-filled meanings to legendary lovers, these names are full of romance."

On February 11, 2025, Nameberry shared a collection of Western-style names. The caption stated:

"Saddle up! 🤠 Western names are riding high, and they’re not just for cowboys anymore. From classic sharpshooters like Annie and Zeke to modern mavericks like Stetson and Wilder, these names bring a little frontier spirit to the playground."

Through these posts, Nameberry fosters an interactive and informative environment for individuals interested in baby names and naming trends.

Catch Shark Tank airs on ABC on Fridays at 8 PM ET, and full episodes of Shark Tank are also available to stream on Hulu.

