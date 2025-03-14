Shark Tank's Daniel Lubetzky invests in 8-year-old entrepreneur's coffee brand

KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky invested $50,000 in Kiid Coffee during Shark Tank season 16 episode 12 on March 7, 2025. The deal gives Lubetzky 20% equity in the caffeine-free coffee brand created by eight-year-old Ethan Sanborn and his father, David, from Alpharetta, Georgia.

The agreement includes a 5% equity return clause when David transitions to full-time operations. Kiid Coffee reported $150,000 in sales since April 2024 through Amazon and retail channels, as per CNBC Make It. The product contains prebiotic fiber, magnesium, vitamin D, and iron, with caffeine levels lower than hot chocolate.

Four Shark Tank investors made offers during the pitch, including Kevin O'Leary at 30% equity, later reduced to 15%, and a joint proposal from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner for 20% equity. The company sells through direct-to-consumer channels and local coffee shops, maintaining a 30-35% customer retention rate.

Father-son duo lands Daniel Lubetzky deal on Shark Tank for kid coffee

The Kiid Coffee concept started during Ethan's recovery from a second leg injury in 2023, per news.gatech.edu. David and Lauren Sanborn, both Georgia Tech graduates, wanted to boost their son's mineral intake without sugar-heavy alternatives. A chance moment of Ethan enjoying his father's coffee with milk sparked the idea.

David, who holds a degree in polymer and fiber engineering, combined his technical knowledge with Lauren's management expertise to create the product. The Shark Tank company's development phase involved rigorous testing with neighborhood volunteers. The Sanborns produced samples in plastic bags, maintaining their young sons as primary taste testers.

David's has experience from previous ventures, including a successful pet food flavoring business sold in 2020, per CNBC. The final formula emerged after testing over 100 variations, focusing on taste appeal and nutritional value for children. The startup operates with three part-time employees, and David maintains separate employment.

The Sanborns formulated Kiid Coffee through water-based decaffeination processes, maintaining organic certification standards. The powdered mix integrates with milk, creating a drink containing lower caffeine content than standard sodas. Their manufacturing process preserves antioxidants while removing 99.9% of caffeine.

The Shark Tank company's research focused on meeting FDA guidelines for children's supplements. David implemented direct oversight of quality control measures, establishing partnerships with certified manufacturers. The production line creates shelf-stable products requiring no refrigeration before opening.

Current distribution reaches local Georgia retailers with expansion plans following consistent sales growth. The product line maintains strict allergen controls during manufacturing. The company has recorded steady monthly growth since its April 2024 launch. Sales data shows strong performance in direct-to-consumer channels, which comprise 85% of total revenue.

The Shark Tank business installed a digital sales tracker in the Sanborn home, monitoring real-time transaction data as an educational tool for their children. Daily operations involve 30-minute feedback review sessions between David and Ethan. The company maintains active social media engagement, with its TikTok account approaching 10,000 followers, per CNBC Make It.

Ethan participates in content creation, focusing on kid-friendly marketing approaches. The business structure incorporates three part-time staff members handling order fulfillment and customer service. The company secured retail placement in coffee shops throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area. These locations offer both packaged products and prepared servings.

About Daniel Lubetzky

The Mexico City-born entrepreneur built KIND Snacks into a $5 billion company before its Mars acquisition in 2020, per Fortune. A Stanford Law School graduate, Daniel Lubetzky started with PeaceWorks, creating products through partnerships between conflicting regions.

His leadership style combines creative vision with practical execution, demonstrated through KIND's growth from local stores to a national retail presence.

He maintains a minority stake in KIND while leading Camino Partners, his investment firm overseeing Shark Tank ventures. His business approach focuses on balancing social impact with market success, as shown by his employee equity program, which yielded significant returns during KIND's sale.

Fans can watch new episodes of Shark Tank season 16 on the ABC network.

