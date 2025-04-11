Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reflects on US and China's "economic war"

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shared a clip on Instagram on April 10, 2025, where he discussed escalating US-China trade tensions and newly announced tariffs. Kevin O'Leary took a firm stance on economic measures. In a conversation with CNN's Jim Sciutto, O'Leary said:

Ad

"I don't want to talk about war here with bombs. This is an economic war, and right now I know who has the upper hand. I'm sorry, money talks and BS walks, and that's what's going to happen here.”

He continued:

“We can have the rhetoric, but I just say screw around with this 25 percent - 400 percent tariffs, shut down the markets. He gets on a plane. Geneva, Switzerland. Let's talk. I'm just tired of the rolling theft. I'm just tired of it."

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank investor’s comments came as the Trump administration raised tariffs to 145% on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to announce 84% counter-tariffs.

Shark Tank investor pushes for maximum pressure on Chinese trade

Ad

O'Leary dismissed concerns about China potentially selling US Treasury holdings as leverage. He emphasized America's market size advantage and pointed to China's economic vulnerabilities.

The investor specifically highlighted how widespread unemployment in China could threaten Xi Jinping's leadership position, reinforcing his view that the American economy holds stronger negotiating power in the current dispute.

Just a day before sharing his Sciutto interview clip, O'Leary appeared on CNN's Laura Coates Live on April 9, 2025.

Ad

"104 percent tariffs on China are not enough. I'm advocating 400 percent," O'Leary declared after discussing recent Treasury data.

Shark Tank investor referenced his testimony to Washington lawmakers about Chinese market practices and cited specific cases from his investment portfolio. O'Leary detailed how companies reaching $5 million in sales face systematic product duplication.

Tariff war developments

Ad

The Trump administration implemented immediate tariff increases exceeding 145% on Chinese products on April 10, 2025. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cited China's "lack of respect" toward American trade practices as the primary motivation.

Chinese officials swiftly responded through the Ministry of Commerce, declaring plans for 84% tariffs on American goods starting April 11, 2025. This announcement followed Beijing's previous trade responses, which had steadily increased from base rates of 20%.

The Chinese government maintained its position on protecting domestic market interests while signaling willingness to discuss terms if approached through proper diplomatic channels.

Ad

The current trade dispute escalated from an initial 34% duty on Chinese goods under Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs. These taxes came on top of existing 20% tariffs, according to U.S. Treasury data.

The White House increased the total tax burden to 104% by early Wednesday, April 10, spurring immediate market reactions.

Beijing responded within hours, announcing additional 84% tariffs on U.S. goods scheduled for Thursday's implementation. White House Press Secretary Leavitt maintained open channels for negotiation despite calling China's retaliatory measures "a mistake."

Ad

The administration expressed readiness for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while keeping increased tariffs in place.

Kevin O'Leary background

Ad

O'Leary's business credentials stem from founding SoftKey Software Products in Toronto in 1983, which later became The Learning Company and was sold to Mattel for $3.2 billion in 1999. He started his television career in 2006 on CBC's Dragons' Den before joining ABC's Shark Tank in 2009.

O'Leary holds a bachelor's degree in environmental studies from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from Western University. His venture capital experience includes establishing O'Leary Funds in 2008, which he sold in 2016.

Ad

The Shark Tank panelist also made a brief entry into politics, running for Conservative Party leadership in 2017. O'Leary's latest Washington testimony builds on his decades of experience in international business and technology markets.

Fans can follow Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary on Instagram - @kevinolearytv.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suraj Santlani Suraj is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers reality TV shows. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce and has 3 years of previous work experience. Suraj discovered Sportskeeda’s content while writing for a gaming blog in the past and fell in love with it, leading to him eventually joining the organisation.



Suraj was drawn into the world of pop culture after watching MTV's Indian reality TV show Roadies: Real Heroes, along with several other Indian reality shows and their UK & US counterparts. Along with reality TV, Suraj is also a big MMA fan and UFC heavyweight champions Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, and Connor McGregor are his favorites.



Suraj prioritizes obtaining information from credible sources over relying on third-party outlets to maintain accuracy, credibility, and transparency in his articles. When he's not pounding away the keyboard, Suraj enjoys watching movies and playing video games. He also takes pleasure in always learning new things. Know More