Shark Tank update: What happened to PipSnacks after the show?

In 2014, Pipcorn, the heirloom popcorn brand from PipSnacks, made its debut on Shark Tank in Season 6, Episode 10. Co-founders and siblings Jeff and Jennifer Martin pitched their business, highlighting the unique qualities of their small-kernel popcorn. The duo secured a $200,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran for 10% equity in the company.

After appearing on Shark Tank in 2014 and securing a $200,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran, PipSnacks expanded its production capabilities, increased distribution, and diversified its product line. The company scaled its operations nationwide, partnered with major retailers like Whole Foods and Target, and grew its annual revenue to over $12 million by 2024.

Latest update on PipSnacks after Shark Tank appearance

Shark Tank pitch and deal

Trending

Jeff and Jennifer Martin presented Pipcorn on Shark Tank in Season 6, highlighting its distinguishing features: small kernels, easier digestion, and nearly hull-free popcorn. At the time, PipSnacks offered multiple flavors, including rosemary, truffle, and crab seasoning, and was priced at $4.99 for a four-ounce bag.

The entrepreneurs sought $200,000 for a 10% equity stake, valuing the company at $2 million. Their pitch included details about their business challenges and growth potential. After considering offers from several Sharks, they accepted Barbara Corcoran’s investment of $200,000 for 10% equity, with a condition that she would draw a portion of profits until her investment was repaid.

Post-Shark Tank growth and challenges

Shortly after their episode aired, PipSnacks experienced a huge rise in demand. Even though it was selling around $200,000 annually, within months, sales rocketed to over $1.1 million.

Fast growth brought on some operational headaches, such as backorders and fulfillment delays. Among its measures to address these were real steps toward improving customer satisfaction and logistics.

The company partnered with co-packers across the United States to ensure a reliable supply chain. This opened the brand to expand its distribution from online and regional markets toward national retailers, which also improved accessibility for customers.

Expansion and new investments

PipSnacks raised $6 million in investment from Factory LLC back in 2019. Through this funding, it was able to develop new products, like Heirloom Snack Crackers made from upcycled corn flour, as well as enter more retail markets.

PipSnacks had ensured high placements with major retailers like Whole Foods, Target, and Kroger by 2020, as well as extensions through online channels, such as Amazon. These provided the company with an avenue to scale and diversify operations.

Current status and recognition

PipSnacks continued to grow in subsequent years. By 2021, the company reported annual revenues of $12 million. As of 2023, their products were available in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide. PipSnacks also received industry recognition, including a 2023 Snack Award from Good Housekeeping magazine.

The company adapted to challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic by focusing on digital sales channels, maintaining business continuity, and expanding its customer base. These efforts contributed to its sustained growth and operational stability.

Social media presence

PipSnacks actively maintains its presence on social media platforms to engage with customers and promote its products. The company frequently shares updates, promotional posts, and interactive content to connect with its audience.

One of their recent Facebook posts, dated November 7, featured a photo of Pipcorn products displayed in a grocery store aisle. The caption read,

“When you walk into your grocery store and see this. Snack heavennnn! Which bag is calling your name?👀🛒”

Another post, shared on November 1, showcased a Pipcorn product styled with a winter hat and scarf alongside a warm beverage. The caption read,

“When it’s officially sweater weather and cinnamon sugar twist season…🧡 Find our Twists at @wholefoods @meijerstores @krogerco and more locations to come!”

These updates demonstrate PipSnacks’ focus on promoting product availability, fostering seasonal excitement, and encouraging engagement with their growing customer base.

Don’t miss the chance to see more inspiring business stories! Watch new episodes of Shark Tank Fridays at 8/7c and stream anytime on Hulu!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback