Shark Tank update: What happened to Shemie after the show?

Shark Tank has introduced viewers to multiple innovations and new ideas of entrepreneurs and business owners. The show has given a platform to new businesses to pitch their ideas in front of the Sharks to receive an investment. In season 4 episode 7, Shemie, a women's fashion accessory, was introduced to the audience by founder Shelton Wilder.

Despite not receiving a deal on the reality TV show, Shelton managed to earn $30,000 through her first campaign. The business shut down in 2015, and Shelton pursued a different direction by becoming a realtor in Los Angeles.

On the show, she asked Sharks for an investment of $60,000 for 20% equity but all of the sharks ended up backing out due to different reasons.

Shark Tank season 4 synopsis described Shelton's business as a "modern-day slip business." The episode was released on October 26, 2012.

"A modern-day slip business; a scrubbing tool; dog-friendly frozen yogurt; an electric unicycle; an update on the "Lollacup."

Shark Tank season 4 business Shemie shut down in 2015

On Shark Tank season 4 episode 7, Shelton Wilder introduced Shemie, a modern version of a slip, an accessory in women's fashion. She asked the Sharks for $60,000 for 20% equity after sharing her background working in the fashion industry.

Shelton explained that initially, this was a side hustle for her as she would take orders according to each clients' requirements. Then, Shelton told the Shark Tank season 4 investors that she had a "verbal agreement" with a major fashion retailer, Nordstrom.

This caused confusion as Lori questioned what "soft orders" were, and Kevin asked why Shelton decided to choose a $300,000 valuation.

The Shark Tank investor Kevin said that he wouldn't be able to get his money back if he invested in Shemie. However, Lori wanted to know more about whether Shelton sold the product to customers while she was working at fashion stores.

Shelton shared that she had sold a few products more specifically when she was working alongside her best friend in a similar company.

This made the Sharks question Shelton about the reason why she left the former company. Upon Mark Cuban suspecting her of selling a knockoff product from the company she left, Shelton revealed the real reason.

She shared that she went bankrupt due to her addiction problems and has now been sober for more than two years.

Towards the end of the episode, Lori backed out, stating there were identical products already available in the market. Meanwhile, Daymond and Mark Cuban felt women's fashion wasn't their expertise. Robert, on the other hand, stated it was too early to invest in a new business like this.

After Shemie was introduced to the audience through Shark Tank, the business earned $30,000 from an initial campaign. It also featured in fashion publications such as Vogue, W, Glamour, Cosmo, People Style Watch, Teen Vogue, Self, and Star between 2012 and 2015.

However, soon the production of their products ended in 2015. The founder of Shemie, Shelton Wilder transitioned into a different career and became a realtor in Los Angeles.

Viewers can follow Shelton on her official Instagram account. Stream the newly released season 16 of Shark Tank exclusively on ABC.

