Shark Tank update: What happened to TIK PIK after the show?

Nick Nowack and Kevin McDonald's Shark Tank appearance helped TIK PIK as it boosted the already growing business. The duo returned in season 16, episode 6, which aired on November 23, to announce that their company is still thriving, with lifetime sales exceeding $700,000 since their appearance on the show.

Nick and Kevin appeared on Shark Tank in season 15, episode 27 to pitch their authentic guitar picks, Tik Pik. Their guitar picks provided convenience to users, effortlessly sticking to the guitar without the need for adhesives.

Shark Mark Cuban secured a deal with the founders for $75,000 in exchange for a 16% equity stake. The decision worked in both the entrepreneur's favor and the company saw a rise after the show.

TIK PIK's growth after Shark Tank appearance

Nicholas George and Kevin Mac returned to Shark Tank season 16 episode 6 to update the viewer on their growth since their first appearance on the reality show. The duo shared that after their appearance they made a major deal with Guitar Center. Currently, their products are available in every single Guitar Center store, over 300 nationwide.

"One of the most exciting things to happen since 'Shark Tank' is we just closed a deal to partner with Fender Guitars and we're going to be having Fender Tik Piks coming in 2025," they added.

A lot has changed since TIK PIK's appearance on Shark Tank. When the company first launched, its product was entirely manufactured in China. However, after their appearance on the show, their sales tripled, and they faced challenges fulfilling orders, as they struggled to ship products from overseas to their customers.

"Moving our manufacturing here to the US has added about 20% to the cost of our product but we have greater turnaround times and a far superior product. But most importantly it supports American jobs and manufacturing," the contestants said.

Before coming on the ABC show, Nicholas George and Kevin Mac were selling Tik Piks only in Nashville, Tennessee, and had a net sale of $60,000. Less than a year later after closing the deal with Mark Cuban, they've got a total of over $700,000 in lifetime sales.

Nicholas George and Kevin Mac on working with Mark Cuban

The Tik Pik founders shared that Mark Cuban has been an actively involved partner, offering his skills and expertise to help guide the company’s growth. The duo said that the shark was a "vocal supporter of Al" and he introduced them to Gemini for Google Workspace.

"Even small companies can benefit from Gemini... Everybody knows I'm kind of a geek and one of my favorite products is Gemini for Google Workspace. You know, I've put it d into all my companies to become more efficient, more productive," Mark Cuban said in his confessional.

Additionally, they added that Mark is not just collaborating with them to work on their company but also occasionally writes and performs songs together. Co-founder Kevin Mac shared that he wrote a country song with Mark.

This was followed by a clip of Mark performing alongside Kevin Mac on stage at Analog at the Hutton in Nashville. Called One Girl, One Night, One Bar, the two entrepreneurs poured their hearts into song and had a good time on stage.

Concluding their update, Kevin Mac shared some valuable advice with all the entrepreneurs, saying:

"My advice to every entrepreneur out there make sure you have the right partners. You guys push it as far as you can. Be honest, be kind and just work hard and I promise you your business will be successful."

Shark Tank season 16 episodes air every Friday on ABC.

