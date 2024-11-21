"The show will be around long after us" — Daymond John on Mark Cuban’s exit from Shark Tank

Shark Tank, a long-running reality series on ABC, has captivated audiences by showcasing entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a panel of seasoned investors known as the "sharks."

As the show continues its 16th season, a significant change occurred with Mark Cuban, one of the original sharks, announcing his departure at the end of the season. Fellow shark Daymond John addressed this change, offering his perspective on how Cuban's exit remains unaffected by the show’s essence.

During an interview with Variety on October 24, 2024, John shared his thoughts, stating:

“The show will be around long after Mark, Daymond, Barbara and all of us. Shark Tank is the American dream, as you see with an Emmy after all these years and new people finding it.”

Trending

John emphasized that while the panel plays a crucial role, the heart of the series lies in the entrepreneurs.

The focus on entrepreneurs in the series Shark Tank

According to Daymond, the emphasis of Shark Tank has always been on the entrepreneurs who appear on the show. Their stories of taking risks and pursuing their goals are central to the series. Daymond John explained that the panel of sharks, while important, is secondary to the experiences of the participants:

“Who cares about the sharks, to tell you the truth. It is really about that mom and pop who have risked every single thing in their life and they need one shot.”

This perspective highlights how the show's stories of determination have been the main driver of its appeal. Entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds are given the chance to pitch their ideas, reflecting the opportunities offered by the platform. John's journey was also referenced to connect with the show’s mission.

The sharks' contributions are acknowledged through their investments and guidance, but the participants' struggles and aspirations are at the forefront.

Mark Cuban’s departure and Shark Tank's future

Mark Cuban’s upcoming departure from the show at the end of season 16 represents a notable change for the show. His involvement since its early days has been significant, but Daymond John has expressed confidence in the series’ ability to remain consistent in its purpose.

Adjustments to the lineup, including new sharks like Daniel Lubetzky, have been made to keep the format evolving. Cuban’s exit will be one more change in a series that has consistently adapted to remain relevant.

The focus on innovation and determination ensures that Shark Tank continues to highlight entrepreneurs. A shark's departure is seen as part of the series' natural progression, which has always prioritized the dreams and stories shared by its participants.

Highlights of Shark Tank season 16

Season 16 of the show has introduced a range of new products and featured new guest sharks, adding to the show's dynamic. Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, joined as a permanent shark, bringing his entrepreneurial experience to the panel.

Guest sharks like Todd Graves, CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, also appeared, offering their perspectives during investment discussions. Entrepreneurs presented diverse products addressing various consumer needs.

In Episode 1, 1587, Sneakers, an Asian-American-led sneaker brand, showcased high-quality, Italian-made footwear aimed at serving the Asian American community. The season also featured solutions like 1920 Convertible Jackets, which transform into multiple forms, including tote bags and pillows, providing versatility for travelers and commuters.

New Shark Tank season 16 airs every Friday at 8/7c on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback