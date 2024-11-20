What happened to Y’all Sweet Tea on Shark Tank season 16 episode 5?

Shark Tank season 16 episode 5 saw two Alabama entrepreneurs, Darien Craig and Brandon Echols, showcase their Southern-inspired business, Y’all Sweet Tea. The sharks were impressed with their innovation and success story. The duo sought $500,000 in exchange for a 5% equity stake in their company. They walked away with a joint deal from Lori Greiner and guest investor Rashaun Williams, who offered $500,000 for 15% equity.

The appearance not only secured significant funding but also increased visibility for the brand. “It couldn’t have been a better deal,” said Echols, highlighting the synergy between Greiner’s retail expertise and Williams’ venture capital acumen.

The Y’all Sweet Tea concept

Trending

Founded in 2021, Y’all Sweet Tea blends traditional Southern values with a modern entrepreneurial vision. Craig and Echols, lifelong friends from Hayden, Alabama, turned their love for sweet tea into a thriving business. The inspiration for the innovation came from Craig’s early experiences.

“At an early age, I can remember riding my Pawpaw’s lap on the lawn mower with a Tervis Tumbler full of Sweet Tea!”

The company’s signature product, gallon-sized tea bags, allows customers to brew tea just like Craig’s family recipe. Their product line has since expanded to include flavored teas like Georgia Peach, cookware, ground coffee, and spices. As Craig puts it,

“Sweet Tea is the most Southern drink, and the word Y’all is the most Southern word. Let’s call it Y’all Sweet Tea!”

The Shark Tank pitch and deal

Craig and Echols impressed the sharks by sharing their company’s rapid growth, with $4 million in revenue and nearly $800,000 in profit last year. The duo also revealed that they sold 10,000 units of their first flavored tea in just 35 minutes, generating $100,000 in sales within the first eight minutes.

Kevin O’Leary described this success as “rare,” while Barbara Corcoran called it “beautiful.” Their pitch led to a competitive bidding process. Rashaun Williams was the first to offer $500,000 for 10%, praising the duo’s business acumen:

“You don’t need me to tell you how to run this business ... I think you guys are a rocket ship.”

Lori Greiner joined forces with Williams, presenting a joint offer of $500,000 for 15%, which Craig and Echols ultimately accepted. Explaining their decision, Echols said,

“Rashaun is an awesome businessman, and Lori has so much experience in retail.”

Building the brand and early struggles

Craig’s journey to founding Y’all Sweet Tea was anything but easy. Fired from a previous job, he used his last paycheck of $300 to purchase jars, sugar, and tea to bring his vision to life.

“The week I got fired, I had $7 to my name,” Craig shared.

He and Echols began selling their tea at farmers’ markets and festivals but soon realized social media would be their strongest tool. Their marketing strategy included collaborations with influencers like Brenda Gantt, a popular cooking personality with over four million followers.

Craig’s grandmother, Sue Garrett, also contributed her tea recipe to the mix and made a surprise appearance on Shark Tank, serving tea to the investors. Garrett’s online following has also been instrumental in promoting the brand.

What’s next for Y’all Sweet Tea?

Since their Shark Tank appearance, Y’all Sweet Tea launched a special “Shark Tank Bundle,” featuring the flavors served during the show, including Peach and Watermelon.

With their new investment, Craig and Echols plan to scale their business further, balancing direct-to-consumer sales with retail expansion. They currently sell their products in over 600 grocery stores across the southeastern United States. Craig wrote on their website,

“Our mission has always been to deliver true Southern Sweet Tea to as many people as possible.”

Shark Tank airs every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback