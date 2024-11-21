Shark Tank update: What happened to Yono Clip after the show?

Bob Mackey and Michael Green appeared on Shark Tank in 2021, in season 12 episode 12, to pitch their authentic suction cup hook, Yono Clip. They claimed that their suction cup hook could stick on any surface and hold up to 15 pounds.

Shark Daymond John then secured a deal with the founders for $150,000 in exchange for a 30% equity stake. However, the deal didn't turn out to be that profitable, as the venture did not show any remarkable growth. According to a report by Shark Tank Recap, dated August 14, 2023, the company is still in business and had an estimated annual revenue of $400,000 last year.

Yono Clip's journey: From Shark Tank pitch to growth in 2024

Yono Clip's background

Bob Mackey and Michael Green appeared on Shark Tank to present their Yono Clip, and during their pitch, they shared that they created the product to keep germs off their bags and jackets. Yono Clip has a suction cup that can stick itself onto anything, while it has a little hook attached to it which can be used to hang different things.

Bob Mackey got the idea of making the product when he was at the gym. He saw people's clothes and bags just lying around on the ground, which he thought attracted germs onto them. He then quickly sketched the idea and called Michael Green to help with it.

The products initially started as an idea on Kickstarter. Through the platform, they managed to raise $9,857, which helped them with their manufacturing.

Yono Clip costs $19.99 and was said to hold up to 15 pounds. The founders further shared that each clip was biodegradable, sustainable, renewable, and carbon-neutral, with recycled paper used for its packaging.

The growth and sales before the Shark Tank pitch

During their appearance on Shark Tank in season 12 episode 12, Bob Mackey and Michael Green sought $150,000 in exchange for a 15% equity stake in the business.

The two contestants told the sharks that they were still making the product in a garage using a 3D printer. With an investment from the sharks, they were hoping to shift to mold-based manufactured products, which would increase their margin.

Before coming on to the reality show, the duo had been in business for about two months and had made only $4,500 in sales. Each unit costs $10 to produce and is priced at $20, yielding a 50% profit margin.

Barbara Corcoran took her exit first, saying that the market was too crowded. Meanwhile, Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner felt that the investment wasn't worth it. Kevin O'Leary showed some interest at first, however, since he had already invested in a similar product, he also got out.

Eventually, Shark Daymond made an offer of $150,000 for 30% equity, which the two founders gladly accepted.

Yono Clip's growth after the show

Bob Mackey and Michael Green's 2021 Shark Tank appearance didn't help Yono Clip significantly. According to Shark Tank Recap, the company had an estimated annual revenue of $400,000 in 2023.

The report further mentions that the founders shared the company ran into some supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sales haven't been the same since, and many knockoffs of the product showed up on online platforms during the period.

The Yono Clip website is currently functional and is offering three products: the Red Clip, the Pink Clip, and a Clip Suction Cover. These items are available for purchase directly through the site, with additional shipping charges applied at checkout.

Meanwhile, their Instagram page has been inactive for two years. Their last post dates back to October 5, 2022, when they promoted their pink Yono Clip.

According to the Shark Tank Blog, the company's domain is for sale on GoDaddy, and the co-founder Michael Green hasn't listed Yono Clip on his LinkedIn profile.

