"She knew my boy" — Pop The Balloon LIVE star Floyd reveals why he rejected Zaina

Pop The Balloon LIVE released episode 2 on April 17, 2025. The show's format features eight single men hoping to match with a woman in hopes of finding their future love interest. Each man has a balloon that can be popped if either the man or the woman isn't interested.

Ad

In the latest episode of Pop The Balloon LIVE, only one match was made until the final lady made an appearance. The final female cast member was revealed to be Zaina, who previously appeared on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3. As soon as she entered the stage, she hugged Cinco, a contestant she knew beforehand and even met last weekend.

Zaina mentioned she was looking for someone serious having a relationship. However, Floyd didn't connect with her appeal and popped his balloon, signaling his lack of interest. When asked why by the show host Yvonne, Floyd explained that Zaina knew one of his friends, and he didn't want to interfere with their connection.

Ad

Trending

"She knew my boy. I don't co*k block," stated Floyd.

The Ultimatum star Zaina finds her match on Pop The Balloon LIVE

Ad

After Floyd eliminated himself, Zaina asked the remaining men about the lessons they learned from their previous relationships. Before anyone could answer, Rolando also popped his balloon and stated he didn't like the age difference, as he was 25 and she was 34. Marco then shared that he was a comedian and didn't want someone who would "follow him around" all the time.

He popped the balloon soon after because he felt Zaina gave "judgy" expressions while he explained his wants. Zaina later eliminated Dylan, expressing her desire of wanting a taller man.

Ad

"I popped and I don't want you to take this the wrong way but it was like the height difference. I had to," said Zaina.

Ad

Afterward, Seth backed out, stating he felt Zaina had better chemistry with other contestants. Ultimately, after eliminating Yinka as well, Javien and Cinco were the only ones left. After the final question, Zaina preferred to match with Cinco, and the latter agreed as well.

Meanwhile, the eight men on Pop The Balloon LIVE were Cinco, Javien, Logan, Rolando, Floyd, Dylan, Yinka, and Seth. Angela was the first woman to meet the men in the latest episode. She introduced herself as a medical student with aspirations to become a dentist. Angela shared her expectations for a partner, stating that she wanted someone with a job, good dressing sense, and respectful behavior.

Ad

"I'm looking for my man, honestly. I'm looking for a power couple. I'm thinking like Beyonce, Jay-Z. A man who's gonna elevate me," said Angela.

Ad

After the first round of questions on Pop The Balloon LIVE, none of the men eliminated themselves, showing their interest in Angela. Yvonne then asked Angela to choose three men to eliminate, and she selected Seth, Dylan, and Floyd. Later, Rolando and Cinco decided to remove themselves, feeling a friendship vibe rather than romance. Angela ultimately picked Yinka, but he decided to leave due to differences in opinion.

Casey, 31, was the next woman to appear on the show. Some men lost interest during the questioning and eliminated themselves. By the end, only Logan remained, and he expressed his interest in Casey, which she accepted. Casey valued confidence in a partner and felt Logan had it.

Ad

The first two episodes of Pop The Balloon LIVE are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More