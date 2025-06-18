"She was marrying a twin" - Kaulitz & Kaulitz star Bill reflects on his relationship with the couple Tom and Heidi Kulum

Kaulitz & Kaulitz season 2 premiered on Netflix on June 17. The show returns to focus on the lives of Bill and Tom Kaulitz as Tokio Hotel frontmen and close-knit twins, navigating the highs and lows of their newfound fame.

In episode 1, the twin duo reflected on their past and their close relationship. They began discussing Tom's wife, Heidi Klum, and how she fit into their brotherly bond. Tom shared that Bill and Heidi were also close. He emphasized this notion, stating that if they weren't close, things wouldn't have worked out between him and Heidi.

Meanwhile, Bill added in his confessional that Heidi was the first to understand what kind of relationship he and his twin brother Tom had. He claimed that Heidi knew she was "marrying a twin."

"Heidi was the first to understand right from the beginning what kind of relationship Tom and I had and that she was marrying a twin," he said.

Kaulitz & Kaulitz stars Tom and Bill reflect on their lives—individually and together

In Kaulitz & Kaulitz season 2 episode 1, Bill and Tom returned to their L.A. home, months after working around the world. As the Kaulitz & Kaulitz duo drove in, Tom went over to his balcony and reflected on his current life.

In his confession, Tom shared that when he comes back to LA, it feels like he is "coming home". He noted that he loves coming home, spending time with his family, seeing his wife and kids, besides hopefully taking a few days off to breathe.

"If someone had told me two years ago that I'd be standing at the grill every Sunday, a real family man, and occasionally having to drive to PTA meetings at school, I probably would have said, "No way," the Kaulitz & Kaulitz star added.

Tom then sat down with Bill, and the two reflected on their lives alongside Tom’s wife, Heidi Klum. Tom shared that Heidi and Bill were very close, adding that his marriage wouldn’t have worked if that hadn’t been the case. Bill agreed, noting with a smile that Heidi always knew she was marrying a twin.

Heidi was later featured in the episode, reacting to the relationship and joking that she got "two for the price of one." She then shared that Bill lives "just a stone's throw away" from them and that they were "practically on Mulholland Drive".

Bill later chimed in his confessional that he and his brother spent 27 years living together. He noted that even though they were now living only 15 minutes away from each other, he sometimes misses living together with Tom.

"You know, I was really surprised when my husband told me that he had never actually lived anywhere on his own. And I think that was a huge change for both of us. Everything kind of happened in one fell swoop," Heidi reacted.

Kaulitz & Kaulitz duo then shifted their focus to the current season of their reality show and what fans could expect from it. Bill stated that he would show everything from his life.

Tom then delved into the time he was dabbling with the thought of showcasing their lives on a reality TV show. He was concerned about filming in his house and bedroom. However, they later decided that only Bill would allow filming in his house.

"The first thought Bill and I had about how to approach it was, okay, let's just take cameras with us, and show "Kaulitz Hills." I was like, "Everywhere? Like in our bedrooms and stuff?" And Bill was like, "Yeah, sure, I don't have a problem with that at all. I like showing people my house." We just figured it out. I said, "Okay, great, we'll film it at your house,'" he shared.

Kaulitz & Kaulitz season 2 episodes 1-8 are available on Netflix.

