"She’s not here to steal the spotlight": Amir Lancaster responds to Candiace Dillard for criticizing his girlfriend Natalie

American TV personality Amir Lancaster recently defended his girlfriend Natalie Cortes against social media criticism from fellow Bravo celebrity Candiace Dillard.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is an avid Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard fan and questioned on X if Natalie was not comfortable with Amir being on the show. Lancaster appeared on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast on May 4, 2024, episode, and responded by saying his girlfriend was completely fine with his participation.

"She’s doing the best that she can and I really applaud her for that because she’s here in support of me. She’s not here to steal the spotlight, she’s not here to do anything. So she’s going to make sure that she gives the right answers that don’t come off too bashful or too entitled or anything like that," he added.

Dillard made a series of unfiltered posts about the couple's dynamics and the unscripted series on her X account.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Amir Lancaster defends girlfriend Natalie

Amir Lancaster and Natalie Cortes made their relationship official in late December 2022. She appeared on the second season of the Summer House: Martha's Vineyard reality show and RHOP star Candaice Dillard shared her thoughts about the episodes on her social media.

The 37-year-old threw shade at Amir Lancaster's girlfriend in late April with a series of tweets about their relationship. She wrote on X on April 28:

"The amount of coddling taking place with the girlfriend tells me we are missing context in their relationship…maybe as it relates to the show? Like is she not comfortable w/him being on the show? Something is missing. He’s on eggshells and it’s weird." #SummerHouseMV

Amir Lancaster was asked about the Drive Back singer's posts on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast on May 4, 2024, and the reality star said that he was aware of the criticism and followed Candaice on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Natalie Cortes made an appearance on the show’s April 28 episode and Amir Lancaster defended her behavior on the podcast. When the host asked him about Dillard's remarks, he replied, referring to Natalie:

"She’s not sure of what to say or how to come across in the right ways. So she is trying to be as poised and as perfect as possible because she doesn’t want people to hate her. She doesn’t want to be too vulnerable, but she doesn’t also want to be too uptight."

However, Candiace Dillard was also unimpressed with Cortes's curious comments about the couple's relationship that she made at a day party. Natalie also compared her real estate career in comparison to Lancaster’s. She boasted that she represents properties that are “over $2 million,” while he sells houses that are “under $1 million".

Dillard specifically mentioned an incident during a nighttime hot tub session on the show. Amir Lancaster’s castmates asked the duo about the future of their relationship, to which Cortes responded:

"I think that starting our careers together is a really big move. He just joined my team and I’m super excited to have him kind of on my side of the fence and get to work together."

Expand Tweet

Dillard is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Chris Bassett. The singer took issue with the response, pointing out that the answer was about their relationship and not business-related. She wrote on X:

"Girl…they asking you what’s next in your RELATIONSHIP and you giving corporate America answers. Your team? Is he your man or your assistant? I — what? This isn’t giviiiiinnnngggggguhhh #SummerHouseMV."

Amir Lancaster, however, told the group during the episode that the “next best step” in his mind was an engagement.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard airs on Bravo on Sundays at 9 pm ET.