Real Housewives of Potomac: Candiace Dillard Bassett reveals she is 13 weeks pregnant 

Candiace Dillard Bassett announced her pregnancy, weeks after confirming her exit from season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. She shared the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on April 15, 2024, and mentioned:

“I am about 13 weeks … so just about into the second trimester."

During her conversation with EW, the former RHOP star chronicled her journey through motherhood. The 37-year-old also admitted to saying yes to her husband Chris' wish to have a baby before he turned 50. Chris is now 46 years old.

Fans of RHOP are aware of her process leading up to IVF, as she took the cameras with her to her meetings with doctors and specialists, who would educate her on the topic and make her prepare for her IVF.

The couple was able to freeze two healthy embryos earlier this year, as documented on RHOP, and were hopeful of using them soon.

RHOP star Candiace Dillard Bassett talks about her journey to motherhood

In her EW interview, Candiace Dillard Bassett revealed that she would welcome her first baby in the fall of this year. Talking about her decision to have a child, the former RHOP star said that she and Chris were first happy to let the embryos sit frozen until her "cut-off date", but then she got an "itch".

"I always wondered, like, how would I know when I was ready? And I always felt like a part of my anxiety was that I wasn’t sure that I would know, and when I knew, it was undeniable. I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready," said Candiace.

Candiace Dillard Bassett then stated that her endeavor to conceive through IVF was a game of faith once they decided to go ahead with it and that she knew she had to trust the process. She added that after her implant in January 2024, she again felt anxious about the uncertainty of getting pregnant, but felt amazing when the doctors called her to confirm her pregnancy.

Speaking further, Candiace Dillard Bassett stated that she had gone through the tedious work of injecting herself in the stomach for over a year, for the process of egg retrieval. So when all her work paid off, Candiace said she felt "amazing".

The RHOP star also spoke about the gender of the baby, saying she didn't know what it was as they both only hoped for a healthy child. However, she pointed to the sonogram pictures and said it looked more like Chris. She added that like her husband, the baby too was camera shy as it stopped moving once the sonogram was on it. Sharing her excitement for motherhood, Candiace stated:

“I’m looking forward to the community, the mom community. It’s a space I’ve kind of been peering into from the outside, most of my friends and my cousins have kids. I’ve helped raise and change diapers and babysit all of my cousins’ kids, so it’s just gonna be fun to be a part of that community and, you know, to learn and grow as a member now."

Talking about how the experience has been so far for her, Candiace Dillard Bassett said that she wasn't having the usual pregnancy sickness, which she was grateful for and it also made her think of having another one.

All 8 seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac are available to stream on Peacock.

