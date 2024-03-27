Real Housewives of Potomac: Why did Candiace Dillard leave the show after 6 seasons?

Candiace Dillard, who has been an integral part of Real Housewives of Potomac for six long seasons, has announced her exit from the upcoming season 9. Candiace sighted responsibilities and new opportunities as reasons for her break from the show. She also confirmed that this won't be the last time fans see her on RHOP.

Throughout Candiace Dillard's six years on the show, viewers have seen her personal, professional, and social life up close. She even documented her wedding to Chris Bassett on season four of the franchise show. So her departure from the show is grim news to fans, but her star status also means that she won't be away from the public eye for long.

"I am filled with gratitude": Candiace Dillard reflects back on her journey on RHOP

Candiace Dillard's interview with People, which revealed her temporary exit from the show, also saw her being grateful for her journey through its six seasons. Citing reasons for her departure, she said,

"With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

Being thankful for her journey on the show, the 37-year-old said,

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey."

She confirmed that this might not be the last time fans see her on RHOP, saying, "This might not be a farewell" but just a "see you later." It isn't uncommon for the franchise to bring main cast members from the past to make guest appearances. Hence, Candiace's complete disappearance from the show is unlikely, especially because her presence has garnered so much traction for six consecutive seasons.

She ended the interview by thanking her fans for their support and love, saying they have been her "guiding light." She also said that she looks forward to the new adventures ahead and that she can't wait to share them with fans, confirming fresh ventures that are to go public.

Candiace Dillard's prowess in areas other than Real Housewives of Potomac

Candiace Dillard was born in December 1986 to parents who worked as physicians for the Air Force. She graduated from the prestigious Howard University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Broadcast Journalism.

Her brilliance then took her to work for Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs under President Barack Obama. She also served as a staff member in his 2012 re-election campaign. After that, she went back to Howard to finish her Masters in Business Administration, which she completed as recently as May 2022.

After working for the government and before going back to college, Candiace Dillard dove into the pageantry world. Representing the District of Columbia, she was crowned Miss United States in 2013.

Candiace then became the jack of all trades when she released her own album, Deep Space, in 2021. The track Drive Back from the album was deemed the 'Song of the Year' at the 2023 Bravos by fans of the channel.

Candiace has used her acting prowess to be in a bunch of movies and TV shows, somewhere she is expected to be seen again.

The reunion of season 8 of the Real Housewives of Potomac will air on Bravo on Sunday at 8 pm ET.