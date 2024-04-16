Candiace Dillard Bassett, the American television personality and singer recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Chris Bassett. The news comes after she revealed her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac last month.

The 37-year-old shared that she was pregnant in a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight on April 15, 2024:

"I am about 13 weeks ... so just about into the second trimester. It's been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point. ... It's just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun," she said.

The actress had previously filmed some of her journey to motherhood on the Bravo series, including the prep work for in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Candiace Dillard Bassett is pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Bassett

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris Bassett tied the knot in August 2018 at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in D.C., in a big wedding that was documented on Real Housewives of Potomac. Prior to that, in May 2017, Chris proposed to the actress and surprised her in front of all their friends and family.

While talking about her pregnancy on April 15, 2024, during an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bassett said that the couple had kept the news to themselves up to the point. The actress also revealed who all knew about the pregnancy:

"Our immediate family knows, my mom -- I told my mom on her birthday in February -- my dad knows, [Chris'] parents know, my siblings know and that is my core, best friend group."

Candiace Dillard Bassett first joined the reality show RHOP in season 3, which premiered on April 1, 2018, and stayed for six seasons. In late March 2024, the Drive Back singer told People about her exit from the show,

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with RHOP, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth, and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP. This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,’" she said at the time.

During the Bravo show's running, Candiace Dillard Bassett's journey with pregnancy was well-documented. They filmed the counseling sessions with fertility specialists and the IVF treatment.

The couple is also moving into a new home. Since her husband, Chris had told her that he did not want to have kids after he turned 50, Dillard froze her eggs. Their first child came from one of the embryos they froze two years ago, she said in the latest interview. Speaking about her decision to get pregnant, Candiace Dillard Bassett shared:

"I always wondered, like, how would I know when I was ready? And I always felt like a part of my anxiety was that I wasn't sure that I would know, and when I knew, it was undeniable. I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready. I just had to ... trust the process and trust my doctors, stop being afraid and just do it."

Dillard underwent implantation in January and the couple found out they were pregnant two weeks later. They said that they had one male embryo and one female embryo, so they are currently unaware whether they are having a boy or a girl.

Apart from being an actress, Bassett has a successful music career and is currently working on getting her Executive MBA at the School of Business at Howard University.

