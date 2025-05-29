"Shut your mouth" — Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary shares how silence gives him an edge in high-stakes deals

During a recent interview posted on his Instagram on May 28, 2025, Shark Tank investor and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary detailed how practicing silence can be a key advantage in business negotiations. Reflecting on his approach, O’Leary explained that holding back from speaking allows him to gather more information from the other party.

“Because you get more information, particularly when you’re negotiating, if you shut your mouth the other side spills, because they’re so uncomfortable in the silence," he said.

He mentioned that this strategy leverages natural human tendencies in conversations, enabling O’Leary to gain insights that influence deal outcomes.

How Shark Tank's Kevin O’Leary uses silence to gain an advantage in negotiations

The value of listening more than talking

Kevin O’Leary shared that a woman CEO once advised him about the importance of listening in conversations. She told him,

“You know, Kevin, you talk too much. Most people talk two-thirds of the day, because everybody’s got an ego and wants to get their idea out.”

He cited that this observation led him to reverse his communication pattern. Instead of dominating the dialogue, O’Leary adjusted to the idea of reversing the ratio.

“Reverse the ratio, listen to thirds, talk one third. You'll get higher returns," he said.

The Shark Tank investor said that this technique allows for a deeper understanding of the other party’s position and interests.

Applying silence in business negotiations

O’Leary recounted a recent experience involving a negotiation with a senior executive from a prominent watch company. During the meeting, neither party spoke initially, creating an intentional silence. Kevin said,

“We sat down, he didn’t say anything, and I said, you know, something we’re both doing the same thing right now. We won’t talk at all unless one of us starts, because I do what you do.”

The Shark Tank investor mentioned that the moment demonstrated how mutual silence can serve as a tactic to induce the other side to make the first move. He further explained that understanding and controlling these interactions, saying,

"I figured out the secret sauce, so I'm not worried about it. And that, because we were negotiating something in a sector I'm involved in, watch insurance, which I'm so intrigued with."

He cited that by mastering silence, he can navigate conversations in sectors he is familiar with, such as watch insurance. Kevin also noted that the method allows him to maintain a strong negotiating position while encouraging the other party to reveal intentions and priorities, which can be leveraged for better deal terms.

Silence as a tool for innovation discussions

Kevin O’Leary also mentioned his interest in the watch insurance industry, noting it as an area lacking recent innovation. He described launching WonderCare, a global product aimed at disrupting this long-established market. He noted,

"So I've launched WonderCare, it's a global product. It will be disruptive."

Within these discussions, he applies his silent negotiation technique to explore opportunities and partnerships. The Shark Tank investor said,

“It’s a sector that hasn’t had any innovation in 100 years,” emphasizing the importance of detailed information gathering.

O’Leary shared that by staying silent and encouraging the other party to fill conversational gaps, he positions himself to receive unfiltered insights that could lead to breakthroughs or advantageous agreements.

Watch Shark Tank Fridays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.

