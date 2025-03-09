"Someday is not a real day!"—When Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec chimed in on the tendency to postpone work for some other day

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec once shared that he doesn’t believe in postponing work for another day. In a LinkedIn post from November 27, 2018, he emphasized the importance of getting tasks done when they need to be completed. He stressed that execution is key—ideas alone are not enough without follow-through.

Ad

Robert added that he hears a lot of aspiring entrepreneurs say that they will start their business "someday," after they gain "more stability" or when they get the time they need to dedicate to it. The Shark Tank star noted that he doesn't like that approach because the perfect day that the people are waiting for isn't real and will never come.

"One thing I keep hearing over and over again from people who want to start a business is “I’ll do it someday…Someday. Someday when I have more stability. Someday when my family is more secure. Someday when I have the time I need to dedicate to it – SOMEDAY!!" I don’t like the approach one bit and here’s why – someday is not a real day!" he said.

Ad

Trending

Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec explains the importance of execution

Ad

In the LinkedIn post, Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec shared that he isn't a fan of postponing the work for some perfect day. Robert noted that there is no such thing as "genius in the darkness of your own basement". He pointed out that while an individual might have the best idea and the greatest of intentions, but if they aren't executing it, then it doesn't count.

The Shark Tank star reinforced his point, stating that nobody is bothered about what someone is thinking of doing, rather people only care about what an individual has actually started. He urged aspiring entrepreneurs to take action, advising them to start instantly if they want to do something.

Ad

"You can’t wait for someone to come up to you and say, “ Hey you know the idea that you’ve had for 5 years, you should really do it because it will be worth the sacrifices, money, stress…” It’s not going to happen. You have to push yourself and get more out of the time you have," he added.

Ad

Robert further shared a story from one of his first sales jobs where his leader and mentor at the time, Ross Marsden, gave him the best advice he could have gotten.

During his job period, Ross took Robert aside and pointed to a hot dog vendor, telling him that he was acting like the vendor and he should rather be the guy supplying the hot dogs to all the vendors if he ever wanted to scale up.

Ad

Ad

The Shark Tank star eventually took the advice and instead of selling someone else’s technology and services, he developed a company of his own and started offering his own services.

Robert said he was aware that establishing his own business would be hard but he also knew that hard work was needed if he wanted to succeed. He added that he had to earn it on his own.

"The fact of the matter is, we all get the same 24 hours in a day. You might be thinking to yourself, 'But Robert, I work 70 hour weeks as it is, I don’t have time for more,'" he added.

Ad

The Shark Tank star continued:

"Ask any entrepreneur that steps into Shark Tank what it’s like to pursue their dreams. Multiple part time jobs, loans, sacrificed family time. It’s not easy. All of them will tell you that it takes hard work and commitment to take action every day, day after day. YES - TODAY! Not tomorrow, not the day after, not someday– today."

Ad

New episodes of Shark Tank season 16 air every Friday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback