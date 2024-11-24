Southern Charm: Who is Kathryn Dennis? Age, Instagram, and more details explored

Kathryn Dennis is the star of Southern Charm, a hit reality series showcasing the lives of Charleston’s elite.

Kathryn, known for her lively personality, remains a popular topic even after leaving Southern Charm in season 8. At 32, she continues to make headlines for her personal life, fashion, and dedication to her children.

Her life has continued to garner attention despite her absence from Southern Charm season 10, and many fans are eager for her to make a comeback. Kathryn’s fans can follow her on Instagram to get a regular glimpse of her life, @kathryndennis.

Southern Charm: Who is Kathryn Dennis?

Kathryn Dennis is a classic Southern belle who was born in Charleston on August 6, 1991. She has seen many highs and lows in her life, many of which were chronicled on Southern Charm. She debuted in 2014 as Thomas Ravenel's girlfriend, quickly gaining attention for her lively personality and dramatic flair.

With deep roots in South Carolina politics, Kathryn is the granddaughter of legislator Rembert C. Dennis and a descendant of John C. Calhoun, the seventh U.S. vice president. Despite her privileged background, she has faced challenges balancing turbulent relationships, emotional struggles, and motherhood.

Beyond reality TV, Kathryn has dabbled in various ventures. Before her Southern Charm fame, she worked as a model and interned in politics. While on the show, she gained additional income by working at Gwynns, a high-end retail store in Charleston.

In addition, Kathryn started a children's furniture company and still works with manufacturers. During her tenure on Southern Charm, she reportedly received $25,000 every episode, making over $4 million from the show. In 2024, her estimated net worth is $800,000, regardless of her salary.

Kathryn Dennis’ Instagram explored

Fans can follow Kathryn's life on Instagram, where she goes by the handle @kathryndennis. Her bio proudly states, “Kensie and Saints Mom,” showcasing her devotion to her two children.

Her Instagram features snapshots of her life as a mother, including touching posts about her children’s milestones. One such post highlights her pride in her son, who scored a touchdown during a football game. Kathryn wrote:

"When your kiddo nails a touchdown and busts out the Madden victory dance. 🕺🏈 Proud mom with my little champ and his biggest fans. #MaddenMoves #FlagFootballFun."

She also uses her platform to share heartfelt moments, such as a Father’s Day tribute to her own father:

"Happy Father’s Day! My father taught me the true meaning of unconditional love, kindness, and forgiveness... Family is truly all we have, and I’m grateful for the wonderful one he gave me.”

Kathryn Dennis’ journey on Southern Charm

A recurrent plot point was her intermittent relationship with Thomas Ravenel. Kensie and Saint are the couple's two children, but their turbulent relationship frequently surfaced in public, heightening the drama on the show. Kathryn has also been linked romantically to other cast members and public figures, including Shep Rose and country singer Hunter Price.

Despite being a fan favorite, Kathryn was let go after season 8 due to limited filming participation. She left after a difficult time in her personal life, which included splitting from her ex-boyfriend Chleb Ravenell.

Although both cast members and fans wish for her to return, Kathryn seems happy to be concentrating on her family and personal development for the time being.

The season 10 premiere of Southern Charm will air on December 5 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

