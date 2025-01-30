Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 episode 7 & 8 recap: Carey Hart faces a medical emergency as celebrities endure a mountain trek

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test returned on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, with back-to-back episodes that pushed the remaining recruits to their limits. Episodes 7 and 8, titled Duty and Resilience, saw three more celebrities leave the competition.

Carey Hart, Kyla Pratt, and Christy Carlson Romano were eliminated, leaving just five competitors in the fight. Hart was forced to withdraw due to a serious medical issue, while Pratt and Romano couldn't endure the grueling mountain trek with weighted packs.

The challenges in these episodes tested the resilience and mental strength of the recruits as they faced a three-stage endurance test in unforgiving mountainous terrain.

What happened in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 episode 7 & 8?

The seventh and eighth episodes of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 escalated the physical and mental challenges. The recruits were forced to undergo intense endurance exercises designed to simulate real-world military training.

One of the most punishing tests was the weighted mountain trek, where the remaining competitors had to carry heavy rucksacks filled with stones while moving uphill. This challenge became a breaking point for Kyla Pratt and Christy Carlson Romano, both of whom struggled to keep up.

Carey Hart, the former motocross racer, faced a much more serious issue when he suffered a hard fall during an earlier task. After being evaluated by the Chief Medical Officer, it was revealed that Hart had sustained an ankle injury along with a fractured hand.

Despite his determination to push forward, the severity of his injuries made it impossible for him to continue, and he was medically withdrawn from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. He was visibly frustrated by the decision, as he had hoped to push through the remaining challenges.

Meanwhile, Kyla Pratt reached her limit during the endurance test in the mountains. The grueling march required the recruits to increase their weight load as they ascended, simulating the extreme conditions faced by military personnel in high-stakes scenarios.

Despite her best efforts, Pratt voluntarily withdrew, telling a staff member that she could no longer continue. Her departure was quiet and swift, marking the end of her journey on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Christy Carlson Romano, a former Disney Channel star, was also eliminated after struggling throughout the endurance tasks. She had already shown signs of mental and physical fatigue, and during a three-stage endurance test, the Directing Staff decided that she was unable to keep up with the group.

Unlike Pratt, Romano did not quit on her own but was instead removed after being deemed a liability. Before her exit, she spoke about her personal struggles, admitting:

"I have failed in life before. Getting less and less work over the years, I couldn't help but feel like a failure. That has sort of affected the way that I process things."

Romano, who starred in Even Stevens and voiced Kim Possible, reflected on how her childhood fame shaped her perspective, explaining:

"The infrastructure isn't really there to help people feel anything but competitive against each other. I feel like I lost a lot of choice growing up."

The final challenge of the night reinforced the brutal nature of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as the remaining recruits had to push through exhaustion and mental barriers.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues to air on Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

