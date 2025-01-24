Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag net worth: Fortune explored as couple sue city of L.A. after losing home in palisades fire

Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag recently sued the City of Los Angeles and the Department of Water on January 21, 2025, after they lost their house in the Pacific Palisades fire. The legal documents claimed that the fire incident happened due to problems in the area's water supply and the Santa Ynez Reservoir was not working when the fire started spreading on January 7.

According to The Express Tribune, the reservoir has been under repair for around a year and the work has not been completed until now. The lawsuit alleged that since the reservoir was not working, the Pacific Palisades hydrants failed when three tanks with one million gallons of water each went dry in 12 hours.

Director of Los Angeles County Public Works Mark Pestrella also claimed that the hydrant system was not created in such a way that it could stop the wildfires. The legal documents claimed that all of this happened despite the authorities being aware of the fact that Los Angeles was prone to fires.

While speaking to People magazine earlier this month, Spencer Pratt said that he has been dependent on social media after his house was destroyed and was active on the platform since he was not "rich." He also mentioned:

"[Social media] is how we already made money before. That's our way of life. Heidi and I have been snapchatting every day probably for eight years, our whole life."

Notably, Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi Montag have been active in the world of reality television for many years and they boast a net worth of $1 million each, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Apart from Spencer and Heidi, the plaintiffs also include the former's mother Janey alongside another individual, William Pratt, whose identity remains unknown. Spencer and Montag are now seeking compensation for property repair, attorney fees, loss of wages, and a trial by jury, as per People magazine.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have accumulated a lot of wealth from their television career

Although Spencer and Heidi's successful work has been their main source of income, they have made different claims about their fortune in two separate interviews. In 2013, they told E! News that they had blown their earnings by spending a lot.

However, the duo appeared for an interview with People magazine around three years later, saying that they made $2 million per year.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that Heidi Montag has pursued an additional career as a singer, which also contributes to her wealth. She has an album titled Superficial in her credits, which initially received a negative response. However, the reactions improved over the years and it also grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200.

Heidi has even appeared in some music videos. On the other hand, she has been a part of many famous shows, including a few where she was featured with her husband Spencer Pratt. A few of those include How I Met Your Mother and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 2.

The pair's house in Pacific Palisades was worth $2.5 million and they bought it in 2017, as stated by Celebrity Net Worth. While appearing in a special titled After Shock around 12 years ago, Heidi elaborated on how she spent her money on different things, including handbags and designer clothes.

Montag said at the time that she has an attraction to Birkin handbags and has spent almost $100,000 on hair and makeup. She also had 10 plastic surgeries worth $200,000 and had to take bodyguards while going out at night, paying them $15,000.

She and Spencer Pratt have also gone to expensive dinners together, spending $3,000 on wine bottles.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag started spending $10,000 per month at one point while they visited restaurants. Pratt also has a crystal collection worth $1 million, where he has paid $500,000 on crystals that provide positive energy. He has also bought clothes for almost $1 million.

Just like Heidi, Spencer Pratt has also been an important part of reality TV. His career dates back to 2005 when he was featured on the Princes of Malibu. This was followed by other shows like The Hills, Celebrity Big Brother UK, and Marriage Boot Camp.

