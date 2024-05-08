Best Met Gala 2024 makeup looks: 6 actresses who nailed it

Met Gala 2024 has already become one of the most talked-about events on the internet with fans sharing their opinions on best to worst looks. Renowned celebrities embraced the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme and followed the dress code of "The Garden of Time."

A short story written by J.G. Ballard in 1962, The Garden of Time was an open interpretation for this year's attendees to explore their fashion approach on their own. Celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, who co-chaired the event, turned heads with their unique styles. Apart from the co-hosts, Madelyn Cline, Dove Cameron, Amanda Seyfried, and Gwendoline Christie also nailed their looks.

6 best Met Gala 2024 makeup looks

1) Zendaya

Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

Walking the red carpet at Met Gala 2024, Zendaya leaned towards a more dark feminine energy approach. Her makeup matched the deep colors of her outfit such as pink and purple. The highlight of her makeup was pencil brows and goth-like eye makeup.

2) Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez's inspiration for her outfit and hair was a butterfly and the makeup was more towards the "angelic" side to go with her sparkly dress. Lopez's makeup look was a mixture of multiple browns, pinks, and caramel neutral shades, especially for the eyeshadow with a shimmer.

3) Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

Madelyn Cline opted for a more softer pinkish look. The Outerbanks star's eyeshadow transformed her eye shape, giving her a more even look. The nude lip shade, along with minimal jewelry, was her interpretation of the Met Gala theme. According to Cline's Instagram post, makeup artist Jen Tioseco gave this gorgeous look to the actress using Revlon products.

4) Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

Singer and actress Dove Cameron chose a floral-themed dress for the red carpet and her subtle makeup perfectly matched the outfit. Her even-tone makeup with a mixture of pop pink blush and dark pink lip color made her appearance identical to a fantasy book character. Cameron's eyeshadow and snatched eyeliner added depth to her face.

5) Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried surprised viewers with her statement headpiece at this year's exclusive fashion event. Her purple lip color went along with the silver themes of her jewelry and outfit, Lancôme added a slight bronze to her face while avoiding blush and keeping the eye makeup minimal.

6) Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie at the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals (Image via Getty Images)

The Wednesday actress Gwendoline Christie went for Pat McGrath's “porcelain glass skin” look. Viewers were surprised to see her hair which was styled in a cloud-like texture. As for the makeup, downward eyeliner and dark pink blush dominated her overall appearance.

Met Gala 2024 was hosted by Vogue and live-streamed on the media outlet's official website.