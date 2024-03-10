10 Best Lancôme perfumes to avail in 2024

Lancôme perfumes, one of the aromatic delights from the renowned French luxury and cosmetic house, have consistently furnished the beauty domain with their exceptional fragrances.

Lancôme, Armand Petitjean's cosmetic and perfume house, stepped into the world in 1935. Renowned for its high-quality products and catering to the essentials of women globally, Lancôme perfumes never steps back from its rich heritage and commitment to innovation.

Lancôme perfumes are ideal for all times, bringing elegance and sophistication to any ensemble. Irrespective of a scent-seeker favoring warm or fresh scents, Lancôme perfumes offer a myriad of aromas suiting the user's aromatic taste.

Initiating from the age-old La Vie Est Belle EDP to the mesmerizing Trésor, Lancôme's' aromatic delight's long-lasting formulas guarantee a lingering scent.

Top 10 Lancôme perfumes to add to a perfumer's 2024 collection

Enveloping the perfumer with an attractive olfactory experience, Lancôme perfumes have evolved as a symbol of luxury and excellence in the beauty domain. Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the top 10 Lancôme perfumes to add to the luxury brand's perfect mix of tradition and craftsmanship in the perfumer's 2024 fragrance closet.

1) La Vie Est Belle L’Eau de Parfum Spray

Lancôme's one of the top-selling feminine perfumes, La Vie Est Belle, is closely associated with 'Pretty Woman' Julia Roberts. Being a popular aroma amongst perfume enthusiasts, it has a warm, sweet, and slightly powdery aroma.

The name of the EDP, meaning 'life is beautiful,' exudes fresh and floral notes that are overpowering or old-fashioned yet leave a sweet sillage. This EDP combines a perfect blend of blackcurrant and pear top notes, iris, orange bloom, and jasmine middle notes, and vanilla, praline, patchouli, and tonka bean for the base notes.

Price: $58.79 (Amazon)

2) Idôle Eau De Parfum Spray

With a hypnotic amethyst color that soothes the senses and draws inspiration from the Japanese kimono, Lancôme Idôle EDP is the insignia of femininity and intimacy.

With every whiff, initiating with passionflower as the top note and creamy vanilla as the middle note, this EDP settles with an irresistibly seductive aroma, thanks to the base note of warm vetiver lingers.

Price: $102 (Amazon)

3) Miracle Eau De Parfum Spray

Lancôme's Miracle Eau de Parfum is an extraordinary EDP that is an ideal combination of spice and sass. Sealed with zesty freesia and dewy lychee as top notes, this perfume instantly awakens the perfumer's spirits with the initial spritz.

With its transverse, this EDP's aroma adds a hint of spice, with ginger, jasmine, pepper, and magnolia as its heart notes. Finally, it settles into a warm and comforting linger of earthy amber and musk while catering to a long-wear sillage.

Price: $33.80 (Amazon)

4) La Nuit Trésor Eau De Parfum Spray

La Nuit Trésor, a must-try feminine perfume, adds a hint of romance to the perfume user's aura. Specially curated for women who believe in eternal love, this EDP is a blend of fruity notes.

With raspberry and lychee (top notes), Damascena rose, incense, vanilla, and Tahiti-grown orchid (middle notes), and praline, papyrus, and patchouli in the base notes, this is an infusion of sensual and long-lasting aroma.

Price: $114.94 (Amazon)

5) Poême Eau De Parfum Spray

A few sprinkles of this woody Eau de Parfum spray uplift the perfume enthusiasts' spirits, reminiscing about the misty woods and hilly air.

Thanks to the keynotes of blue Himalayan poppy and lychee blossom (top), orange blossom, jasmine, and mimosa (middle), and desert datura flowers and vanilla (base), this caters to an instant potpourri of aromatic delight for any perfume lover.

Price: $101.04 (Amazon)

6) Trésor Midnight Rose Eau De Parfum Spray

Midnight Rose is an attractive floral-fruity scent for women who enjoy the intricate weaves of fairy tales with a darker side!

Teeming with succulent raspberry and blackcurrant as the top notes, this EDP announces an attractive blend of rose and jasmine as the middle notes. It later gets more sensual, thanks to its magnetic base notes of musk and vanilla.

Price: $80.9 (Amazon)

7) Trésor In Love Eau De Parfum Spray

Trésor In Love, an eau de parfum capturing the thrilling onsets of love with its young and lively essence, features rich keynotes of pear, bergamot, and nectarine accord (top), jasmine and Turkish rose essence (middle), musk, and earthy cedarwood (base note).

A perfect choice for daily wear, this EDP is especially noted for its long-staying sillage while not being too overwhelming.

Price: $69.98 (Amazon)

8) Ô de Lancôme Eau de Parfum spray

An ideal option for a refreshing olfactory experience, Ô de Lancôme's citrusy aroma blends the notes of lemon, bergamot, and jasmine while never being overpowering.

Evoking a sense of vitality and freshness, Ô de Lancôme fits the bill for daily use, capturing the essence of a sun-kissed day.

Price: $59.99 (Walmart)

9) Hypnôse Eau de Parfum spray

Hypnôse is a mesmerizing Lancôme Eau de Parfum that keeps its promise! Similar to its name, this EDP is an amalgamation of passion flower, vanilla, and vetiver as its keynotes.

With the sprinkles at the right pulse points, this EDP creates a hypnotic aura for a long time. Further, this oriental fragrance is well-suited for special date nights, taking the podium as the perfumer's signature aroma.

Price: $67 (official website)

10) Magie Noire Eau de Parfum spray

Lancôme perfumes' mysterious and intense aroma, Magie Noire, never fails to intrigue the perfumer's senses. Courtesy of its complex blend of spices—incense, amber, sandalwood, and patchouli—this EDP creates an aura of seductiveness and pizzazz.

Moreover, Magie Noire’s dark character transforms it into a bold alternative for many individuals who relish bizarre fragrances.

Price: $68 (offical website)

Anyone can purchase these Lancôme perfumes for their 2024 fragrance closet from its in-house website or popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart.