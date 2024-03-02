7 Best Nina Ricci perfumes to spice up your fragrance collection 

Nina Ricci perfumes continue to offer captivating scents packaged in elegant flacons, shipping globally, and earning widespread acclaim in the fragrance market. Originally a French fashion house, Nina Ricci successfully transitioned into perfumery, propelled by its partnership with Lalique for its iconic perfume bottles.

Nina Ricci perfumes have no less than 96 varied fragrances in their perfume assemblage, with the oldest Eau de Parfum launched in 1946 and the latest one launched in 2021.

Through fruitful collaborations with numerous fragrance experts and collaborators, namely Jean Guichard, Francis Fabron, and Nathalie Gracia-Cetto, the Nina Ricci perfumes produce exquisite fragrant gems that rule the aroma industry to date.

Top 7 Nina Ricci perfumes for a luxurious touch to the fragrance closet

Nina Ricci perfumes offer long-lasting and delightful scents that linger on the skin. With the luxurious perfume range from this French designer brand, a small amount goes a long way. A few sprinkles of Nina Ricci perfumes in the right place are all that the user requires to impress the world around them. Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 7 best Nina Ricci perfumes, a perfect add-on to any fragrance enthusiast's closet.

Nina Ricci Premier Jour Eau De Parfum Spray for Women

Ricci Ricci By Nina Ricci Eau De Parfum Spray

Nina Ricci L'Extase Caresse de Roses for Women

Memoire D'homme By Nina Ricci for Men

Nina Ricci Phileas EDT

Nina Ricci Ricci Club EDT

Nina Ricci L’Air du Ciel

1) Nina Ricci Premier Jour Eau De Parfum Spray for Women

Debuted in 2001, this feminine EDP boasts the expertise of three renowned perfumers. Its floral and sweet fragrance is attributed to the keynotes of Mandarin orange and sweet peas.

With the heart notes of orchid and gardenia and vanilla, sandalwood, and musk as its base notes, this EDP is a sensual product, bottled in an attractive-looking asymmetrical bottle.

Price: $46.99 (Amazon)

2) Ricci Ricci By Nina Ricci Eau De Parfum Spray

This fragrance is a blend of feminity, glamour, and chicness, elegantly packed in a bottle with a purple ribbon-shaped bottle top. Launched in 2009, it boasts a floral and woody aroma tailored for independent women.

This EDP is created with care, with top notes of bergamot and rhubarb, base notes of sandalwood and patchouli, and rose tincture and tuberose as this EDP's heart notes, perfect for urban heroines.

Price: $59.53 (Amazon)

3) Nina Ricci L'Extase Caresse de Roses for Women

Introduced in 2015, Nina Ricci's L’Extase is a sweet and fruity perfume that exudes a soft and sensual scent, marketed under the motto 'liberate your fantasies.'

With a floral bouquet, its top notes include peach, pink pepper, and pear. This EDP blends into heart notes created with raspberry, jasmine, rose, and white flowers, with caramel, vanilla, musk, and cedar as their base notes.

Price: $43.77 (Amazon)

4) Memoire D'homme By Nina Ricci for Men

Memoire d'Homme, introduced in 2002, stands as a popular masculine Nina Ricci EDP with grapefruit, licorice, and pomelo as its top notes.

Bottled in an elegant-looking canister, its base notes a combination of woody scents sourced from musk, amber, and cedar, joining with the aroma's heart notes of nutmeg and ginger.

Price: $79.99 (Amazon)

5) Nina Ricci Phileas EDT

Phileas by Nina Ricci, a woody and aromatic mannish perfume with an amber aroma, has been part of this French designer label's vintage collection since 1984.

With juniper berries, lemon, and aldehydes as its top notes and amber, leather, musk, and tobacco as its base notes, this masculine EDT's spicy aroma gets intricately weaved as the heart note, thanks to the notes of pine tree needles, jasmine, and cinnamon.

Price: $42.50 (eBay)

6) Nina Ricci Ricci Club EDT

This is yet another masculine EDT from the brand Nina Ricci, known for its aromatic, woody, and spicy fragrance.

An iconic one launched in 1989, this EDT has top notes of lemon and bergamot, which amalgamate into the heart notes of lavender, carnation, peach, rose, and jasmine. Finally, it settles into the base notes of vanilla, tonka bean, sandalwood, and patchouli as its base notes.

Price: $199.99 (eBay)

7) Nina Ricci L’Air du Ciel

Nina Ricci L’Air du Ciel has a fruity and floral scent mix that is inspired by sunsets. Courtesy of its top notes of bergamot and mandarin orange, heart notes of neroli, and the base notes of white musk, honey, almond, and tonka bean, this unisex Nina Ricci EDP has a decent sillage and is perfect to wear all day long.

Price: $62 (Amazon)

These 7 best Nina Ricci perfumes are adaptable and pret-a-porter, thanks to their ready-to-be-worn aroma. Perfume cognoscenti, to spice up their fragrance collection, can purchase any of the 7 best Nina Ricci perfumes from its in-house or e-commerce sites.