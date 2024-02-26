How many Sol de Janeiro perfumes are there? Entire collection explored 

Sol de Janeiro perfumes embody the vibrant spirit of Brazil, thanks to their entire collection of distinctive aromas. Though the brand initially rose to the top of the popularity chart, courtesy of its Bum Bum Cream, it was the aroma of Sol de Janeiro's body mist that blew many perfume enthusiasts' minds.

Sol de Janeiro's perfumes are best known for their gourmand silhouette— the perfect syrupy-nutty-buttery aromatic goodness, resembling half perfume, half pastry!

There are about 15 types of Sol de Janeiro perfumes available. They are suitable for all occasions and all times of the year, from the age-old Cheirosa '62 fragrance to the attention-grabbing Coco Cabana and the sensual Brazilian Crush, each Sol de Janeiro perfume is a sensorial journey in a few spritzes.

Sol de Janeiro perfumes and body mists: The entire collection explored

Evoking the essence of the tropical paradise, Sol de Janeiro perfume mists bottled in their candy-colored, cute-looking canisters, have earned their name in the perfume domain, apart from their skincare products like body creams and body washes.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the entire collection of Sol de Janeiro perfumes for fragrance enthusiasts to remain fresh and attractive around the clock.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 39 (Coco Cabana)

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 71

Cheirosa Sea & Sol

Cheirosa Tan Lines

Cheirosa Tropical Nights

Do Not Disturb

Bikini Season

When In Rio

After Hours

Cheirosa 59

Sol de Janeiro x Anitta: Passionfruit Nectar + Pink Patchouli

Rio Radiance: Solar Tuberose + Leite de Coco

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 39 (Coco Cabana)

Formally known as Coco Cabana, the Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 39 hair and body mist from Sol de Janeiro. is a super coconut perfume, which smells just like rancid coconut. With hints of sweet vanilla undertones along with the coconut aroma, this perfume mist creates an excellent holiday fragrance!

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40

The perfect combination of plum and vanilla, Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 40 creates a sweet, fruity floral fragrance - one of the unique Sol de Janeiro fragrances. A scent seeker can sprinkle this all over your body, hair, and everywhere!

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62

This is a sweet salted caramel gourmand fragrance, not as strong or as sweet as Cheirosa 71.

Possibly on the higher side of the saltiness, a nutty pistachio and almond combination, this Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 perfume mist mellows down its caramelized sweetness. All around, this vacation-suitable mist smells like salted caramel ice cream!

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Beija Flor

Mostly taken as an Ariana Grande Cloud and Baccarat Rouge 540 close dupe, this Sol de Janeiro perfume mist has the same slightly sweet-and-spicy Ambrette Musk aroma with outstanding lasting power.

Taken as one of the longest-lasting body mists in the Sol de Janeiro aromatic collection, Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 is recommended, especially for those lazing days on the sun-kissed beaches.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 71

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 71, yet again one of the sweetest perfumes in the skincare brand's aromatic collection, comes with a very sweet white chocolate aroma with the keynotes of strong vanilla and caramel. With a decent sillage, this perfume mist is a great scent for layering.

Cheirosa Sea & Sol

With an aquatic undertone that emits a superfluous, refreshing aroma, Cheirosa Sea & Sol is an unusual starfruit scent that creates a slightly fruity keynote. This mist gets deeper with its violet heart note and aquatic driftwood undertones.

Adding subtle muskiness and femininity, this long-wear mist can be a go-to for many perfume enthusiasts.

Cheirosa Tan Lines

One of the more floral fragrances from Sol de Janeiro, this perfect blend of fresh coconut milk scent adds a tropical vibe with a hint of vanilla and amber. Its undertones of tuberose and ylang-ylang make Cheirosa Tan Lines induce the warmth associated with this brand's body mists.

Cheirosa Tropical Nights

This is an interesting scent that works well for vacation sunsets, with the name Tropical Nights being apt for this body mist. Feeling very appropriate, Cheirosa Tropical Nights, with its Mandarin oil and night-blooming jasmine scent.

Ending with a sensual Tonka bean base and tobacco leaf, it adds elegance and fineness to Cheirosa Tropical Nights.

Do Not Disturb

The aroma of Do Not Disturb radiates a ‘clean cotton’ vibe with its light and ozonic fresh notes. While this perfume mist settles, it ends with a hint of musk, creating a scent reminiscent of freshly ironed bed linens that fill the room.

Bikini Season

Sol de Janeiro's Bikini Season summer perfume mist is an addictive aroma—a current go-to summer scent for many perfumers. Emitting a feel-good tropical vibe, its guava and lemon notes emit a sherbet orange scent, a somewhat dupe for the Escada Miami Blossom.

With a few sprinkles, this body mist settles with coconut water, hinting at adding a tropical feel.

When In Rio

When In Rio, this body mist's name might sound a bit cinematic, but its classic aroma is even more gripping! A definitive Victoria’s Secret-style fragrance dupe, this Sol de Janeiro's amalgamation of jasmine, pear, and vanilla creates a sweet-fruity aroma that is young and very entertaining.

In all, this body mist is the perfect aromatic partner for any hot summer day, making the perfumer feel fresh for a long time!

After Hours

Launched in 2023, this limited edition is a blackcurrant and jasmine fragrance, a slight dupe for Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb. Not too similar to the Flowerbomb's over-powering aroma, After Hours is a fairly light body spray with a decent fragrance oil concentration.

Cheirosa 59

Aiming to capture the essence of an exquisite Brazilian sunset with its exotic notes, this new Cheirosa 59 is infused with the gentle warmth of the dusky sun. This perfume mist enfolds the perfumer's skin in a lavish mix of creamy vanilla orchids and the lovely aroma of sugared violet.

This entire body mist creates a sensorial venture that boosts the perfume enthusiast's spirit. Similar to a sensual climax, its sandalwood undertone donates the subtle spicy aroma and closes the perfumer's olfactory experience.

Sol de Janeiro x Anitta: Passionfruit Nectar + Pink Patchouli

Normally, a perfume lover cannot get enough of this limited-edition gourmand body mist, which is defined as "fruity"—a perfect paradise of tropical, beachy, and sultry passionfruit.

A perfect blend of passionfruit nectar, pink patchouli, jasmine honey, vanilla, and tiger orchid, this body mist works night and day and instantly makes the perfumer feel like they are on a beach, soaking up the beautiful sun rays.

Rio Radiance: Solar Tuberose + Leite de Coco

This is Sol de Janeiro’s latest release, which has a sunscreen smell emitting a very unapologetic classic summer vibe. Bottled with Leite de Coco, Sand, Solar Tuberose, Ylang Ylang, Creamy Vanilla, and Amber Essence, this body mist gives a slightly more gourmand edge.

Further, the white floral undertones, give a bit more freshness, similar to the summer sunscreen-y body sprays.

To get vacation-ready, fragrance cognoscenti can purchase Sol de Janeiro perfumes from their in-house or e-commerce platforms in a few clicks!