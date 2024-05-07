"Serve after serve" — Fans swoon over Zendaya's Met Gala 2024 second outfit

Met Gala 2024, the biggest fashion event of the year, takes place on the first Monday of May, and this year, it was held on May 6. Anna Wintour and her team put together the event and every aspect was carefully selected, including the guest list and the theme of the night.

This year's fashion event has multiple co-chairs, including Zendaya, who served not one, but two looks on the red carpet. Her first look of the night was a blue and green John Galliano design, inspired by a Diro 1999 dress. Her look was completed with heavy dark makeup.

Later, the co-chair returned to the red carpet with another outfit, a black off-shoulder corset gown. Fans were equally impressed by both dresses and took to social media to applaud the actor:

"Serve after serve!!!," one person wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fans applaud Zendaya's outfit change for the Met Gala 2024

At this year's Met Gala, Zendaya returned to the red carpet ahead of the main event to showcase her second outfit of the night, swapping her initial blue and green dress for a classic black gown - a vintage Givenchy couture from the 1996 spring collection, which was one of the two collections designed by John Galliano.

Met Gala fans took to social media to react to the co-host's outfit:

Expand Tweet

"And boy did she eat and left no crumbs twice in one night!!!," one person praised.

"Law said "the girls aren't doing it this year, you want to devour the carpet one more time Z?," a fan wrote.

"She owns the Met Gala I fear," another tweet read.

Fans compared both of Zendaya's outfits for the night:

"The way both are top 2 like that's really the Met Gala queen," one tweet read.

"Peacock realness vs. bouquet realness," another fan wrote.

Many fans further praised the second outfit in particular:

Expand Tweet

"ZENDAYA CAME BACK FOR SECONDS OH WE ARE RIDING HIIIIIGH," one tweet read.

"Oh no, that's not the headline. Let me help bestie!! 'Zendaya breaks her back trying to carry the fashion of the Met Gala in the wake of confused guests,'" another fan wrote.

The co-chair of the annual event returned to the gala after being absent from the event for five years. Zendaya previously attended the gala in 2019, when the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion. Her look was designed by Tommy Hilfiger and inspired by the animated fairytale, Cinderella.

Over the years, Zendaya has also donned a Chainmail Versace gown, a Dolce & Gabbana ball gown, and a Michael Kors bodycon dress at the Met Gala.

Stay tuned for more updates about the event.