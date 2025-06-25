"Squash all these stuff" — The Valley star Danny joins Jason in a group conversation to address their unresolved tension

Danny and Jason finally took steps to settle their issues on The Valley season 2 episode 11, choosing to address the friction that stemmed from their earlier confrontation over Jason’s accusations that Danny blacked out and gaslit others during Brittany’s bar event.

During a group moment in Maui, the two had a one-on-one conversation before bringing Nia and Janet into the discussion. Danny acknowledged their attempt to move forward, saying:

“I know, obviously, you know, we've been trying to squash all these stuff. Feels good.”

While the talk appeared calm on the surface, each person shared past grievances and attempted to clear the air.

Danny and Jason address past tension in group talk in Maui on The Valley season 2

Danny and Jason initiate the conversation

The poolside conversation began with Jason and Danny exchanging greetings and recognizing the awkward dynamic that remained between them after their previous fallout.

“Cheers, man. Thanks for setting this whole thing up,” Jason said.

The two referenced how their reconciliation coincided with new drama between Janet and Nia.

“After we squashed off the girls, they got into it that same day, and that made things more complicated,” Jason remarked.

Danny agreed with the shift in tension, acknowledging that it felt "awkward." Jason then suggested that they include the women in the discussion and talk as a group of four to see how things would unfold. Danny supported the idea and called out Nia and Janet to join them.

Janet and Nia address their own conflict

Once the group was seated, Danny transitioned the discussion by mentioning that Jason and he had already spoken privately and acknowledged that one of those talks had gone well. He then turned to Nia and Janet, referencing the existing tension between them.

Janet responded by apologizing to Nia and admitted she had consumed "too much to drink" during the incident. Nia questioned how early the drinking began, reacting to Janet’s admission by pointing out that it happened at the start of the night.

“Those margaritas and shots were so strong and I should have never yelled at you. Honestly, I deserve every bit of that f*** you,” Janet added.

The Valley star apologized to Janet for her earlier reaction, expressing regret for what she said. Janet accepted the apology and acknowledged that she "deserve[d]" the response she received. The exchange signaled an effort to resolve their dispute, though Nia later expressed caution in her The Valley confessional, explaining,

“It’s honestly a little hard for me to read if Janet’s being genuine. I do have a guard up… After a few times, it’s going to be a wall up for sure.”

Danny issues an apology and reflects on recent tensions

Danny also used the group setting to offer his own apology. The Valley star admitted that he had consumed alcohol during the opening and acknowledged that bringing up a sensitive topic in that environment was inappropriate, saying he "hate[d] that that happened." Janet accepted this, telling him:

“I can totally forgive you because I'm like, I'm human. I know what I did was not right.”

Jason closed the moment by encouraging everyone to move forward, expressing that they could let go of many of the past issues and allow time to "heal wounds." Danny also reflected on the mental toll the conflict had on him, saying:

“I've just lost so much sleep. I wake up thinking about Janet all the time in my freaking brain.”

The conversation concluded with Jason acknowledging that they felt genuinely welcomed during the trip, pointing out that Danny and Nia were still "including" them, not simply extending an invitation.

Stream The Valley season 2 anytime on Peacock.

